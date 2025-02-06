Break these 8 bad habits to fast-track your career

We all want to climb the career ladder. But sometimes, we unknowingly trip ourselves up with some bad work habits. Think of it like driving a car – you need a good engine (talent) and gas (hard work), but if you keep hitting the brakes (self-sabotaging habits), you'll never reach your destination.

This guide will highlight 8 sneaky habits that can hold you back. We will explore how to recognise them and, most importantly, how to break free and finally cruise towards your career goals!

8 Work habits that hold you back and how to break free

1. The "like" trap: Prioritise respect over popularity

We all crave approval. But constantly chasing "likes" can sabotage your career. Saying "yes" to everything, avoiding conflict, and letting things slide to keep everyone happy might seem harmless, but it undermines your authority.

Here's what you can do instead:

Focus on earning respect. Stand firm on your values, be fair and consistent in your decisions, and assert yourself when necessary.

Remember respect is a long-term game. Popularity fades, but respect endures.

2. The "invisible" employee: Make yourself seen

Hoping your hard work will magically get noticed is like waiting for a fish to jump into your boat. It might happen, but don't count on it! In short, without actively showcasing your contributions, your achievements may go unnoticed.

Here's what to do instead:

Be proactive. Speak up in meetings, share your achievements, and actively network.

Seek out opportunities and don't wait for them to fall into your lap.

3. The "feedback freak-out": Embrace criticism

Criticism can sting, but it's a valuable tool for growth. When you take feedback personally, you miss out on valuable insights.

Here's what to do instead:

Separate yourself from your work. Feedback is about improving the project, not attacking you.

Embrace it as an opportunity to learn and improve.

4. The "busy bee syndrome": Focus on impact

Being busy doesn't always equal being productive. Running around like a busy bee might make you feel important, but it's not sustainable. If you’re constantly juggling tasks without achieving meaningful results, it’s time to reassess your priorities.

Here's what to do instead:

Prioritise high-impact tasks and focus on activities that move the needle towards your goals.

Quality always trumps quantity.

5. The "conflict-averse": Confront challenges head-on

Avoiding difficult conversations may seem like the easier path in the short term. However, unresolved conflicts can create a toxic work environment. They can also damage relationships and hinder team performance.

Here's what to do instead:

Address issues directly. Difficult conversations are uncomfortable but necessary.

Demonstrate leadership and emotional intelligence by tackling challenges head-on.

6. The "lone wolf": Don't be afraid to ask for help

Many professionals mistakenly believe that asking for help is a sign of weakness or incompetence. However, the opposite is true. Recognising your limitations and seeking assistance from others demonstrates self-awareness, humility, and a willingness to learn.

Here's what to do instead:

Recognise that everyone needs help sometimes.

Embrace collaboration and learning by seeking assistance when you need it.

7. The "unreliable star": Consistency is key

Inconsistent performance can severely damage your reputation and hinder your career progress. Even if you occasionally deliver exceptional work, if you're frequently late, miss deadlines, or fail to follow through on commitments, people will hesitate to rely on you.

Here's what to do instead:

Deliver on your commitments. Always follow your promises and meet your deadlines.

Communicate proactively if you anticipate any delays or challenges promptly.

Maintain a consistent work ethic. Show up on time, be prepared for meetings, and demonstrate a consistent level of effort and dedication.

8. The "excuse maker": Own your mistakes

Making excuses is a natural human tendency. When things go wrong, it's easy to blame external factors, downplay our role, or try to shift the blame onto others. However, making excuses breaks trust and undermines your credibility.

Here's what to do instead:

Take ownership of your mistakes.

Focus on finding solutions and learning from your errors.

Demonstrate maturity and build trust by owning your actions.

Final thoughts

Breaking these habits requires a conscious effort and a bit of self-reflection. By focusing on accountability, and consistency, you can position yourself for long-term career success. Remember, small shifts in your daily routine can have a big impact on your professional journey. Start today, and your future self will thank you for it!