﻿BrainSight AI﻿, a deep-tech neuroscience startup, has raised a pre-Series A funding round of $5 million led by IAN Alpha Fund. The round also saw participation from ﻿IvyCap Ventures Advisors Private Limited﻿ and Silver Needle, besides existing investors.

The company will use the fresh capital to expand its presence in Tier I and II cities in India, pursue FDA certification for the US and allied market access, and explore opportunities in Africa and Southeast Asia.

In a statement, the startup added that the funds will also support R&D for a caregiver-focused app to assist families of patients with brain disorders.

“BrainSightAI’s mission to democratise access to personalised brain care is inspiring, and the technology they’ve built is a fundamental innovation in brain physiology. The connectomics platform, VoxelBox, has the potential to transform the way brain disorders are diagnosed and treated for all humanity. At IAN, we are thrilled to support such a purpose-driven company that combines deep-tech innovation with impactful healthcare solutions," said Priyank Garg, Managing Partner of IAN Alpha Fund.

Founded in 2019 by CEO Laina Emmanuel and CTO Dr Rimjhim Agrawal, BrainSightAI leverages AI and neuroscience to improve the diagnosis and treatment of neuro-oncological and neuropsychiatric disorders.

Its products include Voxelbox, an fMRI processing engine with machine learning models for clinicians, and Snowdrop, a patient care app enhancing treatment compliance and patient profiling.

BrainSightAI enables precise diagnosis and prognosis by mapping macro-scale neural connections, bringing advanced brain-mapping technology, previously limited to institutions like Harvard and Stanford, to hospitals and patients worldwide.

“We are very excited by the potential of connectomics to advance personalised brain care for patients, and I believe in the long run, for everybody. We are excited to bring on board such stellar investors who believe in our mission, and will help us build for the world from India,” said Laina Emmanuel, Co-founder and CEO of BrainSightAI.