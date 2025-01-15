Eccentric Engine secures $5M in pre-Series A funding co-led by Exfinity Venture Partners, Arkam Ventures

﻿Eccentric Engine﻿, a 3D tech partner for automotive players, has raised $5 million in pre-Series A funding, co-led by Exfinity Venture Partners and Arkam Ventures.

The funds will be used to expand its global presence and accelerate the development of its proprietary One3D platform to democratise 3D visualisation worldwide, said the company in a statement.

“Over the past few years, we set out to revolutionise the vehicle-buying experience in India, offering trust and confidence to buyers through the immersive One3D platform for all major automotive OEMs," said Varun Shah, Co-founder and CEO, Eccentric Engine.

"With groundbreaking advancements in hardware and AI, the scale of the opportunity has never been greater, and we penetrate deeper within India and globally. We are excited to take this next step forward with our growing partners and investors," he added.

Founded in 2012 by Gaurav Rane and Varun Shah, Eccentric developed One3D, a real-time 3D rendering platform that transforms OEMs' 3D CAD models into immersive retail experiences. Leveraging seven years of automotive data, One3D seamlessly integrates into OEM workflows, including dealerships, enabling omni-channel 3D visualization with exceptional speed and accuracy without complex infrastructure.

Deployed across 3,500 dealer stores and powering over 200 million user experiences globally, One3D is a visualisation platform, partnering with top OEMs like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Toyota, Hyundai, and Stellantis.

Rane shared that Eccentric is enhancing its R&D and go-to-market strategies to launch an advanced version of the One3D platform by mid-2025. Currently serving OEMs in India, South Africa, Japan, Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Middle East, it aims to expand globally across six continents, including the US and Europe by 2026.

“Eccentric has architected a terrific platform that transforms how automotive sales experience can be taken to a level befitting the product (car) purchase. A car purchase for an individual is a highly sentimental experience and hence elevating that through an unprecedented level of immersive tech for the customer to visualize and personalise their vehicle is the need of the hour," said Shailesh Ghorpade, Founding Managing Partner, Exfinity Venture Partners.

"Eccentric has gone beyond the obvious and created this platform which will empower the OEMs, car dealers and customers to accomplish this,” he added.