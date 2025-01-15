Pitch, Network, Thrive: Startup Meetup Bengaluru by IIT Madras E-Cell

The Entrepreneurship Cell (E-Cell) of IIT Madras is all set to host its highly anticipated Startup Meetup in Bengaluru on January 18, 2025. Building on the success of recent events in Hyderabad and Delhi, this meetup promises to be a dynamic platform for networking, collaboration, and innovation within India’s vibrant startup ecosystem.

Why Bengaluru?

Often referred to as the Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru is a thriving hub for startups and innovation. Its rich entrepreneurial culture, access to cutting-edge technology, and a deep talent pool make it the perfect backdrop for this significant gathering. This meetup aims to harness Bengaluru's unique energy to foster impactful connections among entrepreneurs, investors, and mentors.

Recap of Recent Meetups

The upcoming Bengaluru event is part of a series of successful meetups held across India:

Hyderabad Meetup (January 4, 2025):

With over 250 startups, 20+ investors, and numerous mentors, this event, hosted in collaboration with T-Hub, facilitated meaningful networking opportunities through keynote sessions and investor meetings.

Delhi NCR Meetup (December 21, 2024):

Held at Gurugram’s WeWork HQ27, this meetup created a dynamic platform for entrepreneurs to pitch ideas and engage in insightful discussions with industry leaders.

These events have garnered immense appreciation for their role in building a collaborative startup ecosystem.

Distinguished Guests of Honor

E-Cell meetups have hosted eminent personalities who have greatly contributed to the entrepreneurial ecosystem:

Sanjay Mehta (Founder, 100X.VC): Provided visionary insights during the Mumbai meetup.

Sujit Jagirdar (Interim CEO, T-Hub): Shared expertise on innovation and collaboration in Hyderabad.

Anup Jain (Founder, Blue Green Ventures): Delivered actionable advice for aspiring entrepreneurs in Delhi.

Event Highlights

The Bengaluru meetup promises a lineup of engaging activities designed to empower startups and investors alike:

Open Networking Sessions:

Foster organic connections with key stakeholders in the startup community.

InvesTinder:

Selected startups will get exclusive one-on-one pitching opportunities with prominent investors and venture capitalists.

Fireside Chats:

Gain firsthand knowledge from seasoned entrepreneurs and industry experts.

Reverse Pitch:

Learn directly from investors about their investment philosophies and preferences.

Why Attend?

For Startups:

Showcase your innovations, connect with investors, and gain actionable insights from industry veterans.

For Investors:

Discover groundbreaking startups across diverse sectors and meet passionate entrepreneurs shaping the future.

For Mentors:

Share your expertise to nurture emerging ventures and strengthen the startup ecosystem.

Event Details

Date: January 18, 2025

January 18, 2025 Time: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

3:00 PM to 6:00 PM Venue: To Be Announced (details provided upon registration)

Registration

Free and Open to All Stakeholders

Register now to secure your spot and be part of this transformative experience.

Visit the official event page: Startup Meetup Registration