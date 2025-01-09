In a remarkable demonstration of how technology can aid law enforcement, the Kerala Police recently cracked a 19-year-old triple murder case using artificial intelligence. This breakthrough has not only brought closure to a long-standing cold case but also highlighted the potential of AI in solving complex crimes.

The Crime That Shocked Kerala

On February 10, 2006, the quiet town of Anchal in Kerala's Kollam district was rocked by a gruesome discovery. Santhamma returned from the local panchayat office to find her daughter Ranjini and her 17-day-old twin granddaughters brutally murdered, their throats slit. The horrific nature of the crime sent shockwaves through the community and left investigators scrambling for leads.

Initial Investigation and Dead Ends

The Kerala Police quickly identified two suspects: Divil Kumar and Rajesh, both army personnel stationed at the Pathankot military base in Punjab. However, the accused managed to vanish without a trace, leaving the case to go cold for nearly two decades.

The Power of AI in Criminal Investigations

Fast forward to 2023, when the Technical Intelligence Wing of the Kerala Police decided to revisit cold cases using cutting-edge AI technology. This decision would prove to be the turning point in solving the long-dormant triple murder case.

AI-Enhanced Photo Analysis

Investigators used AI to digitally age old photographs of the suspects, predicting how they might look after 19 years. These AI-generated images were then cross-referenced with photos on various social media platforms.

The Breakthrough: A Wedding Photo

In a stroke of investigative brilliance, an AI-generated image closely matched a wedding photo found on Facebook, with a 90% similarity. This vital clue directed investigators to Rajesh, who had been living in Puducherry under the assumed identity of Praveen Kumar.

Unraveling the Mystery

With Rajesh's location pinpointed, the investigators were able to track down Divil Kumar, who had assumed the identity of Vishnu. Both men had built new lives as interior designers, married schoolteachers, and integrated themselves into their community.

The Motive Revealed

As the investigation unfolded, a chilling backstory emerged. Ranjini and Divil had been in a relationship, but when she became pregnant, Divil distanced himself. After Ranjini gave birth to twin daughters in January 2006, she sought a paternity test through the State Women's Commission. This action allegedly prompted Divil and Rajesh to conspire and carry out the murders.

Justice Served

On January 4, 2025, nearly two decades after the crime, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested both Divil Kumar and Rajesh in Puducherry. The arrests marked a significant victory for law enforcement and provided long-awaited justice for Ranjini and her daughters.

Implications for Future Investigations

This case has far-reaching implications for the future of criminal investigations:

AI in Cold Cases: The success of AI in solving this decades-old case opens up possibilities for revisiting other unsolved crimes. Technological Advancements: It showcases how advancements in technology can complement traditional investigative techniques. Cross-Platform Investigations: The case highlights the importance of integrating social media analysis into criminal investigations.

The resolution of this chilling triple murder mystery demonstrates the power of perseverance and technological innovation in law enforcement. As AI continues to evolve, it promises to be an invaluable tool in the pursuit of justice, potentially bringing closure to many more cold cases in the future.This case serves as a testament to the relentless dedication of the Kerala Police and the transformative potential of AI in criminal investigations. It not only brings justice to the victims but also sends a powerful message that no matter how much time has passed, the long arm of the law, aided by technology, can still reach those who have evaded it.