Imagine scrolling through Instagram and seeing a friend tagged in stories from a concert you desperately wanted to attend. The aesthetic lighting, the crowd energy, and your friend’s apparent euphoria make you pause. But what if they weren’t actually there? Welcome to the unnerving world of “pay-to-flex” services, where for just 99 rupees, you can buy a better social life — at least online.

This growing trend, epitomised by platforms like Get Your Flex, offers people a chance to fake their presence at exclusive events, chic cafes, and coveted experiences they never attended. For a nominal fee, these services tag you in Instagram stories and photos that project the illusion of an enviable lifestyle. It’s like hiring a stunt double for your social media identity, but instead of performing dangerous feats, they perform “fake feats” of social grandeur. And shockingly, thousands are jumping on the bandwagon.

The Disturbing Reality of Manufactured Memories

The rise of such services highlights a deeper societal issue: the insatiable hunger for social validation. We’ve reached a point where people are willing to trade authenticity for the perception of popularity. This isn’t merely about boosting follower counts; it’s about curating a persona that others admire, envy, and aspire to emulate.

But here’s what’s terrifying: this trend isn’t limited to one or two businesses. It’s a reflection of how deeply social media has rewired our priorities. Philosopher René Girard’s theory of mimetic desire — the idea that we learn what to want by observing others — is now more relevant than ever. In 2025, we’re not just observing; we’re paying to pretend.

The Numbers Don’t Lie

The data paints a grim picture. A survey by Statista in late 2024 revealed that 62% of social media users aged 18-34 admitted to feeling pressured to portray a “perfect life” online. Furthermore, 48% of respondents said they had faked at least one aspect of their social media presence. Services like Get Your Flex are capitalising on this vulnerability, offering affordable solutions to maintain the illusion.

In India alone, the “fake lifestyle” industry is estimated to be worth ₹300 crore annually, fueled by a generation obsessed with filters, trends, and social capital. What’s even more alarming is the psychological toll: studies show a direct correlation between curated online personas and declining mental health. Deloitte’s Digital Wellbeing Report (2024) found that 67% of young adults experienced anxiety tied to their social media presence.

Why Do We Fall for It?

The allure of such services lies in their ability to tap into three core human insecurities:

Fear of Missing Out (FOMO): No one wants to be the person scrolling through event highlights feeling excluded. Social Capital: In a world where “likes” translate to perceived value, an exciting online presence can open doors to friendships, opportunities, and even job offers. Peer Pressure: As everyone flaunts their curated lives, the pressure to keep up becomes overwhelming.

The Ethical Dilemma

While the concept of “pay-to-flex” might seem harmless or even amusing, it’s rooted in deceit. These services blur the lines between reality and fiction, raising ethical concerns. For brands and influencers, it’s a slippery slope. When authenticity is compromised, trust — the very currency of social media — is eroded.

Moreover, the normalisation of such practices perpetuates a toxic cycle. Younger generations, already grappling with self-esteem issues, are bombarded with unattainable standards. As one user aptly put it, “We’re no longer living our lives; we’re performing them.”

Final Thoughts

The rise of “pay-to-flex” services is a stark reminder of how deeply ingrained social validation has become in our lives. While it’s tempting to judge those who buy into the trend, it’s crucial to understand the societal pressures driving such behavior. In the words of renowned psychologist Carl Rogers, “What is most personal is most universal.” This trend isn’t just about them; it’s about all of us and the culture we’ve collectively built.

So the next time you feel tempted to “flex” your way into social acceptance, ask yourself: is it worth trading real memories for manufactured ones? After all, the most authentic flex is living a life you don’t need to fake.