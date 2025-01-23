﻿Landeed﻿, a property title search engine platform, has raised $5 million in a Series X funding round led by 10x Founders Fund, with participation from investors like Oliver Jung, Paradigm Shift, Pioneer Fund, Jeffrey Epstein (Founder of Onboard), and Aaron King (Founder of Snapdocs).

The funding round follows a successful and oversubscribed seed round in 2023, with nearly all early institutional investors re-investing in the company, it said in a statement.

The proptech startup will use the funding to establish Landeed Labs, a division focused on enhancing its AI and machine learning capabilities. It will also hire STEM and technical talent to augment the growth of its core business.

Sanjay Mandava, Co-founder and CEO of Landeed, said, “AI and machine learning are not just buzzwords; they are tools we have been using extensively to rewrite how property ownership works in India. With Landeed Labs, we’re pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in property transactions. AI and machine learning aren’t optional for us—they’re the backbone for everything you will see in our products going forward."

Landeed co-founders

"We still have the majority of our funds from our seed round in the bank account. So, you’ll see us relentlessly shipping new products and firing on all cylinders. We never do what we do to be second best,” he added.

Founded in 2022 by Mandava, ZJ Lin, and Jonathan Richards, Landeed simplifies title searches through its AI-powered platform giving access to critical property data like sale deeds and encumbrance certificates to ensure properties are free of disputes.

Landeed said in a statement that its mobile app delivers title search results 10X faster than traditional methods at a nominal cost.

Since its launch, the startup has grown 22X in financial metrics, with over 100,000 users, including property owners, bankers, agents, and developers, leveraging the platform for transactions, loans, and real estate projects.

Looking ahead, Landeed plans to build a fully digitised and transparent real estate ecosystem using AI and ML. Through Landeed Labs, the company aims to drive a transformative shift in property transactions and expand its presence across India and globally.