Shark Tank India judge Azhar Iqubal launches new venture Fenado AI

﻿Inshorts﻿Co-founder and Shark Tank India judge Azhar Iqubal has launched his latest venture, Fenado AI, with Manish Singh Bisht, former Head of Technology at Inshorts.

The platform helps users with zero coding expertise to build apps and websites within minutes. Fenado AI is designed for startups, small businesses, and larger organisations, offering end-to-end tech solutions, according to a statement from the company.

“Our proposition is very simple. Every startup needs a co-founder with expertise in coding, app development, and website creation—essentially with all the tech knowledge. With advancements in AI, this can now be handled independently. Fenado AI allows anyone with zero coding knowledge to build an app or a website,” Iqubal, Co-founder and CEO of Fenado AI tells YourStory.

“This is about leveling the playing field for startups who don't have prior tech knowledge. For decades, many entrepreneurs with brilliant ideas have been held back by a lack of access to affordable and skilled tech talent. Fenado AI changes that,” he adds.

The startup aims to help entrepreneurs and businesses by managing their technology needs, allowing them to save time, cut costs, try new ideas, and focus on their core strategies.

Any business or entrepreneur can share their requirements and design preferences via chat, and the platform delivers the app or website, removing the need for coding expertise or tech teams.

Fenado AI has already onboarded more than 200 paying global customers during its beta phase across the US, Europe, and India.

“By the end of 2025, we aim to onboard over 10,000 customers globally. Last month, our revenue was Rs 3 lakh, this month, we expect it to exceed Rs 20 lakh. The demand is huge. We are also focusing on underserved regions, including tier-2 and tier-3 cities, to make this platform accessible to all. Even a vegetable vendor should be able to launch a platform by focusing on their business while AI handles the technology,” Iqubal says.

The serial entrepreneur co-founded the news app Inshorts in 2013, attracting investments worth $170 million over the last decade.

“AI has proven to be more efficient than 99% of humans in the field of coding. And with this advancement, we at Fenado AI want people to build world-class apps and websites with the help of AI. It ensures the tools are scalable and reliable, with continuous support—crucial for startups navigating their growth journeys. Fenado AI saves time, offers end-to-end tech support and removes the challenges of finding tech talent,” said Manish Singh Bisht, co-founder and CTO of Fenado AI.