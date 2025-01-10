Sun, Wind, and Milestones: India’s Renewable Energy Surge in 2024

India has set a new benchmark in its renewable energy journey by adding a record 24.5 gigawatts (GW) of solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity in 2024, according to JMK Research.

This impressive feat brings the nation's total solar capacity to approximately 94.17 GW.

In tandem, the country expanded its wind energy capacity by 3.4 GW, elevating the total to around 47.96 GW.

These developments contribute to India's cumulative renewable energy capacity, which now stands at 214 GW, positioning the nation as a global leader in sustainable development.

Solar Power: Shining Brighter Than Ever

The addition of 24.5 GW of solar PV capacity in 2024 marks a significant milestone, reflecting a year-on-year growth of over 105.8% compared to the same period in 2023.

This surge is attributed to several factors:

Government Initiatives : Policies such as the waiver of Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) charges for solar projects commissioned by June 2025 have incentivised investments in the solar sector.

: Policies such as the waiver of Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) charges for solar projects commissioned by June 2025 have incentivised investments in the solar sector. Technological Advancements : Improvements in solar panel efficiency and reductions in manufacturing costs have made solar energy more accessible and economically viable.

: Improvements in solar panel efficiency and reductions in manufacturing costs have made solar energy more accessible and economically viable. Private Sector Participation: Significant investments from conglomerates like Adani Green Energy and Tata Power have propelled large-scale solar projects, contributing substantially to the overall capacity.

Wind Energy: Catching the Renewable Breeze

While solar power has been the frontrunner, wind energy has also made notable strides with an addition of 3.4 GW in 2024, representing a 14.8% increase from the previous year.

States like Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu have been at the forefront, leveraging favorable wind conditions to enhance their energy mix.

Regional Leaders in Renewable Energy

Rajasthan leads the nation with an installed renewable energy capacity of 29.98 GW, closely followed by Gujarat at 29.52 GW.

These states have effectively harnessed their natural resources, setting examples for others to emulate.

Economic and Environmental Impact

The expansion of renewable energy capacity has attracted investment proposals worth over ₹28 lakh crore (approximately $350 billion), indicating strong investor confidence in India's green energy sector.

Environmentally, the increased adoption of renewables is expected to reduce carbon emissions significantly, aligning with India's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

Challenges and the Road Ahead

Despite these achievements, challenges such as financial constraints, skill shortages, and infrastructural bottlenecks persist. The renewable energy sector faces a funding gap of approximately ₹2 trillion (around $25 billion), necessitating urgent measures to de-risk investments and attract more capital.

Additionally, a shortage of skilled labor poses a threat to the timely execution of renewable projects.

To sustain and accelerate this momentum, India aims to:

Enhance Investment : Encourage both public and private sector investments to bridge the financial gap and support large-scale renewable projects.

: Encourage both public and private sector investments to bridge the financial gap and support large-scale renewable projects. Skill Development : Implement comprehensive training programs to build a skilled workforce capable of supporting the renewable energy infrastructure.

: Implement comprehensive training programs to build a skilled workforce capable of supporting the renewable energy infrastructure. Policy Support: Continue refining policies to create a conducive environment for renewable energy development, including incentives for innovation and adoption of new technologies.

India's record-breaking addition of solar and wind capacities in 2024 underscores its unwavering commitment to a sustainable future. By addressing existing challenges and fostering an ecosystem conducive to renewable energy growth, the country is well on its way to achieving its ambitious target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.