Bajaj Auto takes top spot in E2W sales in February

EV manufacturer Bajaj Auto has reclaimed the top spot in electric two-wheeler (E2W) sales in February, gaining a 28% market share, according to data from Vahan portal.

According to the portal, as of March 3, the Chetak manufacturer has sold 21,389 units.

This is the second time Bajaj Auto has claimed the top spot in E2W sales after dethroning Ola Electric in December for the first time. However, amidst rising store expansion strategy, the Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric retook the spot in January.

In February, the EV-maker sold 8,647 units, according to the portal. However, the company, last month, said it was renegotiating its contracts with registration agencies that would temporarily affect the data on the portal. These negotiations were to reduce costs and streamline the registration process of its vehicles.

Ola Electric, on February 28, said it had sold 25,000 units in February, owing to the rising demand for its vehicles in Tier III and IV towns. However, this number does not reflect on the portal.

Meanwhile, legacy brand TVS Motor clocked in sales of 18,764 units, garnering a market share of 24.6%, as competition between TVS and Bajaj tightens in the electric two-wheeler segment.

IPO-bound Ather sold 11,808 units in February, down from 13,062 units it had sold in January. The Hero MotoCorp backed company now has a 15.5% market share in the segment.

Overall EV two-wheeler sales fell by around 8% to 76,089 units in February compared to the month before.