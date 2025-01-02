The New Year saw a shift in India's two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) market leadership, with Bajaj Auto overtaking Ola Electric as the top player.

According to VAHAN data, Bajaj Auto led the December EV sales with 18,276 units sold, capturing a market share of 24.93%. In comparison, Ola Electric sold 13,769 units, holding a market share of 18.78%.

The companies saw a decline in sales from November, with total sales dropping from 1,19,654 units in November to 73,316 units in December.

Ola Electric saw a decline in its market share from 24.7% in November to 18.78% in December, with sales dropping from 29,196 units in November to 13,769 units in December. Despite this, the company remained the leader in the annual sales, with a 35.5% market share for the year, driven by strong sales in March and July.

Meanwhile, TVS Motor ranked second in December seeing 17,212 units sales and a market share of 23.48%. Ather Energy held 14.2% of the market share in December with 10,421 units sold.