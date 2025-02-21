BluSmart launches pet travel service in Delhi and Gurugram

EV ride-hailing company BluSmart on Friday launched its pet-exclusive fleet of electric vehicles equipped with facilities for riders commuting with dogs and cats.

The ride option, which will be available in Delhi and Gurugram starting today, can be pre-booked for scheduled classic and rental trips.

“At BluSmart, we believe the best journeys are shared with loved ones, including our furry family members. The newly launched ‘Pet Rides’ service is a testament to our commitment to provide inclusive and convenient transportation solutions tailored to our riders’ needs,” said Anirudh Arun, Co-founder and CEO of BluSmart Fleet, in a statement.

“We understand the challenges pet parents face when it comes to travelling with their companions, and we're thrilled to offer a service that makes these journeys safe and enjoyable for all,” Arun added.

BluSmart's entry into the pet travel segment comes months after peers Rapido and US-based Uber launched a similar service in Bengaluru. Rapido has rolled out auto rides in the city for customers travelling with pets, while Uber has rolled out the feature in its cab services.

BluSmart added that its cabs will be cleaned after every trip and will be equipped with foldable dog seat hammocks for pet comfort and carrier space, adding to the similar luxury approach undertaken by the brand for their passenger commute.

Founded in 2019, BluSmart operates in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and most recently, it rolled out its services in Mumbai. Additionally, it also operates in the UAE as a premium all-electric limousine service.

The company is currently in talks to raise $50 million in a Series B funding round.