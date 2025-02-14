5 Bollywood movies for Valentine’s Day with your partner

Valentine’s Day is more than just chocolates and roses—it’s about celebrating love, companionship, and the little moments that make relationships special. While some couples plan grand romantic gestures, others find joy in the simplest of things, like cosying up with a good movie and enjoying each other’s company. And what better way to set the mood for romance than with Bollywood’s magic?

Bollywood has given us some of the most unforgettable love stories—tales of passion, sacrifice, and soul-stirring emotions that make us laugh, cry, and believe in love all over again. Whether you’re a couple who enjoys lighthearted rom-coms, intense love stories, or heart-wrenching sagas, there’s a perfect Bollywood movie to match your vibe.

This Valentine’s Day, skip the crowded restaurants and overpriced gifts and opt for a movie night filled with love, drama, and timeless romance. We’ve handpicked five Bollywood movies that will make your evening truly special. From epic love stories to modern classics, these films are bound to leave you and your partner feeling all warm and fuzzy inside.

So, grab some popcorn, snuggle under a blanket, and let these beautiful love stories take you on an emotional ride. Here are five Bollywood movies to watch with your partner on Valentine’s Day.

1. Sanam Teri Kasam (2016) – A tale of love and tragedy

Starring: Harshvardhan Rane, Mawra Hocane

Why Watch: A heart-wrenching love story that will leave you teary-eyed.

Sanam Teri Kasam is a romantic tragedy that revolves around Saraswati (Mawra Hocane), a traditional and simple girl, and Inder (Harshvardhan Rane), a misunderstood bad boy. Fate brings them together under difficult circumstances, and their love story unfolds in the most bittersweet way. The movie is known for its soulful music, intense emotions, and a heartbreaking climax.

This movie was relaunched in theatres on February 7th, giving fans another chance to experience this tragic yet beautiful love story on the big screen. If you and your partner love deep emotional connections and tearjerking love stories, this film is a must-watch.

2. Jab We Met (2007) – A classic romantic comedy

Starring: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Why Watch: A feel-good movie with unforgettable chemistry and dialogues.

Jab We Met is a Bollywood classic that never gets old. It follows the journey of Aditya (Shahid Kapoor), a heartbroken businessman who meets Geet (Kareena Kapoor Khan), a lively and talkative girl. Their adventures across India and evolving relationships make for a beautiful, entertaining love story.

The film is packed with humour, romance, and some of the most iconic Bollywood dialogues. Jab We Met is the perfect pick for your Valentine’s Day movie night if you and your partner enjoy lighthearted yet meaningful love stories.

3. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) – love, friendship & dreams

Starring: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone

Why Watch: A mix of romance, friendship, and adventure.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is the ultimate modern Bollywood romance that beautifully blends love and personal aspirations. Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor), an ambitious traveller, meets Naina (Deepika Padukone), a shy medical student, during a trip to Manali. While their connection is undeniable, their differing priorities lead to an emotional yet satisfying love story.

This movie is perfect for couples who enjoy romance with a touch of adventure. The stunning visuals, heartfelt moments, and a soul-stirring soundtrack make it an ideal Valentine’s Day watch.

4. Aashiqui 2 (2013) – A soul-stirring romantic saga

Starring: Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor

Why Watch: A passionate love story filled with emotions and sacrifice.

Aashiqui 2 is an intense love story between Rahul (Aditya Roy Kapur), a fading musician battling alcoholism, and Aarohi (Shraddha Kapoor), a talented singer. As Rahul helps Aarohi achieve her dreams, their love story takes a heart-wrenching turn.

The film’s music is one of its biggest highlights, with songs like Tum Hi Ho and Sunn Raha Hai Na Tu becoming instant classics. If you and your partner love emotional, deep love stories with a soul-touching soundtrack, Aashiqui 2 is the perfect film to watch together.

5. Laila Majnu (2018) – A timeless love story

Starring: Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri

Why Watch: A poetic and intense love story inspired by the legendary tale.

Inspired by the legendary love story of Laila and Majnu, this modern retelling brings the classic tragedy to life with a fresh perspective. Laila (Tripti Dimri) and Qais (Avinash Tiwary) fall deeply in love but are kept apart by their families. Their love story is passionate, intense, and beautifully tragic.

With breathtaking cinematography, poetic dialogues, and a hauntingly beautiful soundtrack, Laila Majnu is perfect for couples who appreciate deep, classic love stories with emotional depth.

Final thoughts

Whether you prefer an emotional rollercoaster, a lighthearted romance, or an intense love story, these five Bollywood films offer something for every couple. This Valentine’s Day, grab some popcorn, cuddle up with your partner, and let Bollywood’s magic take you on a romantic journey.