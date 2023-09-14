Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

Saniya Ahmad Khan

  • 14th Sep 2023
    Hindi Diwas: Why is it significant and how it impacts education, culture
    Events
  • 8th Sep 2023
    On International Literacy Day, check out these 5 must-have books for entrepreneurs
    Events
  • 7th Sep 2023
    The power of mindfulness: Harnessing the benefits of staying in the moment to unwind from work
    Mindfulness and Spirituality
  • 7th Sep 2023
    The importance of effective leadership in running a business
    Leadership
  • 5th Sep 2023
    How startups can build a strong team and culture from the start
    Startup Advice
  • 25th Aug 2023
    Chandrayaan-3: 10 ways the mission could shape India's present and future
    News
  • 21st Aug 2023
    The crucial role of leadership and communication at a toxic workplace
    Technology
  • 15th Aug 2023
    Independence Day of India: a look at its significance and history
    Government
  • 14th Aug 2023
    How to do PR for a startup
    Startup Ecosystem
  • 5th Aug 2023
    How startups can use news and current events to stay relevant with their target audience?
    Startup Advice
  • 31st Jul 2023
    How are startups skilling the youth?
    Startup Ecosystem
  • 24th Jul 2023
    How the venture capital and angel investing landscape has evolved over the years
    Investment