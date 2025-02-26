BrowserStack introduces AI test platform to streamline software testing

Software testing platform ﻿BrowserStack﻿ has launched a test platform to assist engineering teams deliver AI-powered software testing.

Currently, the BrowserStack test platform processes over one billion tests yearly for seven million developers and testers across 135 countries. By allowing users to combine their toolchain into one platform, BrowserStack aims to remove fragmentation, cut costs, and improve productivity.

"Our vision for the test platform goes beyond providing tools—we're fundamentally transforming how teams approach quality. By unifying the testing ecosystem and embedding AI throughout the testing lifecycle, we're enabling teams to achieve up to 50% productivity gains while expanding test coverage,” said Ritesh Arora, CEO and Co-founder of BrowserStack.

The fragmentation in traditional testing toolchains has created challenges for development teams.

According to a Forrester report, development teams face a "DevOps tax" of around 10%—meaning 10% of their team is dedicated solely to maintaining the DevOps toolchain. Despite this, estimates reveal that release velocity has stayed the same over the past five years, highlighting the need for an integrated approach.

The BrowserStack test platform offers the infrastructure for browser and mobile testing through both cloud and self-hosted setups, along with AI-driven test analysis, test orchestration, and self-healing functions that improve automation return, the company noted.

In addition, the platform uses AI agents supported by a unified data store to guide testing, while offering testing across over 20,000 devices and 3,500 browser-desktop combinations with tools for accessibility and visual testing.

"From our SDK that enables zero-code changes to enterprise-grade security and compliance, private network testing capabilities, and unified test monitoring—every feature has been designed to eliminate friction from the testing process while maintaining the highest standards of security and reliability," said Nakul Aggarwal, CTO and Co-founder of BrowserStack.

The platform also consolidates test and quality insights into a single view with quality metrics, test reporting, debugging, analytics, and AI-powered test management.

By 2026, the platform aims to support over 30 testing products, the company said in a statement.

"With BrowserStack, we have saved up to 80% of our quality automation costs," said Darius Dumitrescu, Global Technical Delivery Manager at L'Oréal Website Factory.

Founded in 2011 by Ritesh Arora and Nakul Aggarwal, BrowserStack provides a cloud-based platform for developers to test websites and mobile apps across devices, operating systems, and browsers on demand.

With headquarters in San Francisco and Mumbai, the company has expanded its product line to include over 15 products, of which 10 were launched in the past 18 months.

In August, the Accel-backed firm acquired Berlin-based Bird Eats Bug, an advanced bug-reporting tool. The acquisition aimed to address the existing gaps in bug reporting and streamline fragmented testing workflows.