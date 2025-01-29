Accel-backed BrowserStack wins legal battle against Deque Systems in US court

Software testing platform ﻿BrowserStack﻿ has announced that the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia dismissed all claims filed against it by Deque Systems, a web accessibility software and services company.

The lawsuit, which focused on BrowserStack’s accessibility testing solutions, alleged copyright infringement, breach of contract, and false advertising. The court found no sufficient evidence to support Deque’s claims, resolving the case in BrowserStack’s favour without the need for a trial.

“This ruling validates our unwavering commitment to ethical innovation and original product development. While we respect Deque's contributions to digital accessibility, we are gratified that the court recognised the independence and legitimacy of our technology. Our focus remains on empowering development teams to create more accessible digital experiences for everyone,” said Ritesh Arora, CEO and Co-founder of BrowserStack.

It emphasised that the firm’s technological expertise has been built on the principles and culture of integrity.

“From the outset, BrowserStack actively sought to mediate and resolve this matter on mutually fair terms. Unfortunately, Deque chose to continue legal proceedings, extending the dispute far longer than necessary. We’re pleased the court decision reaffirmed BrowserStack’s right to serve customers without disruption,” said Vikash Sureka, CFO of BrowserStack.

Throughout the proceedings, the company stated that it has continued expanding accessibility testing capabilities while respecting intellectual property rights.

Founded in 2011 by Ritesh Arora and Nakul Aggarwal, BrowserStack provides a cloud-based platform for developers to test websites and mobile apps across devices, operating systems, and browsers on demand.

The firm last year rolled out Low Code Automation, a solution to simplify test automation for quality assurance teams, developers, and non-technical users. Its solution aims to address challenges faced by software teams, including manual testing delays and complex automation frameworks.

With headquarters in San Francisco and Mumbai, the company has expanded its product line to include over 15 products, of which 10 were launched in the past 18 months. The Accel-backed firm also acquired Berlin-based Bird Eats Bug, an advanced bug-reporting tool, to address the existing gaps in bug reporting and streamline fragmented testing workflows.

The startup claims to facilitate over two million tests daily across 19 global data centres, enabling ﻿Amazon﻿, ﻿NVIDIA﻿, ﻿MongoDB﻿, ﻿Microsoft﻿, X, and over 50,000 customers to enhance their software delivery by utilising its cloud-based testing platform.