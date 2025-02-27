In professional sports, performance tracking systems play a significant role in advancing the athletes’ strength and strategy. Real-time data collected from wearable technology, IoT devices, and sophisticated software tools is analysed to track players’ movements, heart rates, hydration levels, muscle exertion, and more.

However, access to structured, data-driven training methodologies is largely not available to players lower down the pecking order. This gap is precisely what Pune-based sports technology startup SportsSkill seeks to bridge.

Founded in 2021 by Abhinav Sinha and Chetan Desai, ﻿SportsSkill﻿ aims to make performance insights accessible to athletes at all levels.

"We understand that sports training isn't just about performance tracking; nutrition, mental health, and psychological support are equally crucial. Over time, we aim to integrate these aspects into our ecosystem," Sinha, Founder of SportsSkill, tells YourStory.

Bridging the gap in grassroots sports

Sinha, a former international squash player, mentored the Indian team for several prestigious championships, including the Asian Junior Championship (2023), British Junior Open (2020), and World Junior Championship (2024 and 2019). He faced challenges tracking player performance through Excel sheets while running his academy at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai and Pune, and realised the need for structured tracking in grassroots sports.

"In schools, we see academic progress being meticulously tracked through ERPs (enterprise resource planning), yet sports remain largely unstructured. This inconsistency prevents many athletes from reaching their full potential," Sinha explains.

Desai, with a background in sports management, recognised the gap while organising the ATP Tennis Tournament in Pune. "I’ve seen firsthand the frustration of parents who struggle to find structured feedback for their children’s athletic development. We believe technology can address this challenge by making performance data more transparent and actionable," he says.

They both did extensive research in 2019, engaging with coaches both domestically and internationally, to fully understand the needs in sports ecosystem management and athlete development.

A comprehensive technology-driven platform

SportsSkill functions as a performance-tracking and talent-identification platform that integrates video analysis, AI-driven analytics, and scouting opportunities. Its features are designed for athletes, coaches, and parents, allowing them to monitor progress, receive technical feedback, and explore scouting prospects.

The video analysis feature enables athletes to upload training videos, which are then processed using AI to provide personalised recommendations. "By leveraging AI and data analytics, we offer structured performance insights that were previously only available to elite athletes," says Sinha.

The coach-athlete interaction module is a chat service that allows for real-time feedback, ensuring athletes receive continuous guidance on their progress. Meanwhile, its free-for-use talent scouting platform, akin to LinkedIn for athletes, allows coaches and scouts to identify promising athletes, particularly from regions with limited access to professional training resources.

"There is a significant talent pool in remote areas that remains undiscovered. By providing a structured platform for performance tracking, we hope to bring more athletes into the professional sports ecosystem," he adds.

Additionally, SportsSkill, designed for real-world sports, features a local activity finder to help users locate sports events in their vicinity, and a gamification element called ‘Skill Points,’ which rewards athletes based on their performance. The points can be redeemed for vouchers, goodies, and merchandise, incentivising athletes to enhance their skills and engage more actively with the platform.

Growth, expansion, and market strategy

SportsSkill’s app has reached over 1,000 downloads on both Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and is actively used in 10-12 cities, including Hyderabad, Indore, and Mumbai. However, one of the main obstacles to its adoption is resistance from coaches accustomed to traditional tracking methods. "Many coaches are hesitant to transition from manual tracking to digital solutions. However, we are witnessing increased adoption among younger, tech-savvy coaches, which is encouraging," Sinha notes.

The 10-member startup is aiming for a 2-3X increase in its user base by 2025. As part of its expansion strategy, it is also exploring entry into the US market where sports technology adoption is growing.

"We see a great opportunity in expanding internationally, particularly in the US, where data-driven training is widely accepted. We plan to onboard 200-500 international users as part of our initial phase," says Sinha.

Currently in its pre-revenue stage, SportsSkill plans to implement a multi-pronged monetisation strategy. This includes a B2B subscription model for academies and sports organisations, commission-based coaching services, and potential monetisation of Skill Points.

For individual users, the platform charges a subscription fee of Rs 300 per month, with free access currently available to coaches and academies.

Market and future roadmap

The India sports technology market, with players like Hudl, Coach's Eye, and Dartfish, generated a revenue of $185.3 million in 2023 and is expected to reach $830.3 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.9% from 2024 to 2030, according to Horizon.

Recently, SportsSkill secured an angel round of funding from KP Balaraj, WestBridge Capital’s co-founder and a former tennis player, to enhance its mobile application.

Looking ahead, SportsSkill aims to add additional features, including performance comparison tools and improved interaction capabilities between coaches and athletes. "Our long-term vision is to bridge the global gap in sports training and provide athletes worldwide with the tools necessary for structured development," he says.

While many performance analysis tools primarily target professional athletes and teams, SportsSkill differentiates itself by reaching out to other athletes. “What sets us apart is our focus on accessibility for grassroots athletes, providing a comprehensive, data-driven platform that integrates video analysis, AI-driven insights, and gamification elements to democratise high-level performance tracking for all athletes,” Sinha says.