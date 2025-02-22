This online kids' clothing brand has caught the fancy of Rishi Sunak, Allu Arjun, and others

Online kids’ clothing brand Little Muffet has caught the attention of quite a few celebrities—including former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, actor Allu Arjun, TV host Kapil Sharma, and Mira Rajput Kapoor, the co-founder of skincare brand Akind and actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife.

Anchal Dhanuka, the founder of Little Muffet, says these celebrities just happened to “organically” buy the brand's clothes for their children—without the brand seeking celebrity promotions or collaborations.

“We only find out when they share their posts on Instagram. Public figures like Rishi Sunak, Mira Rajput (Shahid Kapoor’s wife), and many others have organically chosen our brand, which is incredibly rewarding,” says Anchal.

She continues, “This kind of validation reassures us that we’re on the right path. It highlights that our focus on quality, comfort, and craftsmanship truly resonates with the right audience.”

The brand—whose name is a spin on the popular children’s rhyme 'Little Miss Muffet’—specialises in premium children’s wear for special occasions such as parties and festivals. With a customer base of over 5 lakh, 50% repeat customers, an Instagram following of 746K, and celebrity clients, it has had a long and fruitful journey since 2013 when it was established.

Little Muffet was born out of Anchal’s struggles as a parent to find unique and stylish clothes for her two-year-old daughter. She could not find well-made Western wear or outfits in the exact shade of yellow or pink that she had in mind.

(L:R ) - Insta story by Mira Kapoor; Ritesh and Genelia Deshmukh's kids in Little Muffet during Ganpati pooja.

Anchal realised that the options, both in online and offline stores, were limited, and so decided to dip her toes in the market herself.

“I struggled to find good-quality children’s clothing, both online and offline for occasion wear. But when I looked internationally, I found exactly what I wanted with ease. That’s when I realised—there must be other mothers facing the same challenge. So, I decided to bridge the gap,” she explains.

Little Muffet was started around 12 years ago as an online brand selling Western wear for children.

The Mumbai-based bootstrapped venture was set up with an initial investment of Rs 10 lakh. As it grew, the brand expanded into Indian wear as well—which has now become “our forte,” says this banker-turned-entrepreneur.

“I have poured my love for fabrics, colours, and thoughtful design into every collection, curating pieces that parents love and kids feel great in,” she adds.

Little Muffet has over 3,000 SKUs, catering to children aged 0-14 years. It specialises in ethnic wear, such as shararas, palazzos, kurtis, lehengas, and saree-styled lehengas for girls, and sherwanis, kurtas, and Nehru jackets for boys. The occasion wear is priced from Rs 2,500 to Rs 15,000.

The brand also offers Western wear for birthdays and other events, and accessories such as hairbands, hair clips, bangles, and rakhis. It also has a collection of cotton clothes to ensure comfort during the summer months.

Little Muffet has today become the go-to brand for parents who do not want to compromise on quality and style for their little ones, says Anchal.

The brand's outfits are not just stylish, but are also durable and can “survive a party,” she adds.

They are play-proof with easy zippers and stretch openings that ensure ease and comfort. “We also make sure necklines and waistlines don’t have any itchy laces, and we use soft linings,” she adds.

In 2017, Umang Dhanuka, Anchal’s husband, joined the company as co-founder and CEO.

Growth and expansion plan

Apart from India, the brand also delivers worldwide to countries such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Australia.

The founder claims Little Muffet is a profitable venture, which is poised to clock revenues of Rs 100 crore this year. She credits word-of-mouth marketing for its growth.

Little Muffet works with artisans from across India to source clothes in unique designs. It also collaborates with designers from across India—“mostly mothers who understand the needs of children quite well,” says Anchal.

The children's apparel market in India is said to generate a revenue of $24.01 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.63% till 2029, according to a report by Statista.

Dhanuka considers brands like Ogaan and Aza Fashions as Little Muffet’s "indirect" competitors, as they sell apparel for men and women mainly and also have a children’s collection.

Little Muffet plans to open its first offline store in Mumbai in April this year. It is also looking to expand into clothing for teenagers aged 15-19. The founder’s 13-year-old daughter serves as the unofficial ‘Little CEO’ of the brand with her inputs on styles and designs that appeal to teens.