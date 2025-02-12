Finance platform Mysa raises $2.8 M in seed funding round led by Blume Ventures

Mysa, a unified finance and banking platform for mid-sized businesses, has announced its launch with a seed funding of $2.8 million led by Blume Ventures.

The round also saw participation from Emphasis Ventures (EMVC), Antler, Neon Fund, and CIIIE, along with angel investors including Sriharsha Majety (Swiggy), Mohit Kumar (Ultrahuman), Naiyaa Saagi (MyGlamm), Nitin Gupta (Uni), and Nishith Rastogi (Locus).

The funding will be used to enhance platform capabilities, grow the team, and drive customer expansion, said the company in a statement.

Mysa has already onboarded companies across sectors including DPDZero, Kouzina, Guru & Jana, Swish and Rigi.

“We are just getting started. Mysa aspires to run the banking & finances for the largest GDP contributing companies of India. As part of our ambitious roadmap, Mysa has successfully obtained a 'registered investment advisor' (RIA) licence from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). This milestone sets the stage for the development of an AI-enabled treasury management product, specifically designed for mid-size businesses to manage their excess cash," said Arpita Kapoor, Co-founder & CEO, Mysa.

"Mysa is a much-needed solution that tackles the day-to-day challenges in banking and finance that many Indian companies face. By streamlining these processes, Mysa will usher in a new era of efficiency in costs as well as on controls. With its AI-powered capabilities, Mysa is set to redefine finance operations for modern enterprises," said Joseph Sebastian, AVP at Blume Ventures.