AI infrastructure company Future AGI secures $1.6 M in pre-seed funding

AI infrastructure company Future AGI has raised $1.6 million in a pre-seed funding round co-led by Powerhouse Ventures and Snow Leopard Ventures.

The round also saw participation from Angellist Quant Fund, Saka Ventures, Swadharma Source Ventures, and a marquee group of more than 30 industry stalwarts and angels.

The company plans to use the capital to scale its AI lifecycle management platform, strengthening its proprietary technology stack, and grow its engineering and growth teams.

"AI is becoming the new software, but its widespread adoption faces a critical challenge - reliability and accuracy at scale… Today's AI systems are probabilistic and error-prone, with improvement cycles taking 6-8 months, said Nikhil Pareek, CEO of Future AGI.

“We're building the foundational layer that ensures AI systems are trustworthy and reliable in production. Our platform isn't just about workflow automation; we're creating the data layer that continuously monitors, evaluates, and improves AI systems across multimodal interactions," he added.

"It's easier to deploy the AI product, but then the customer experience is not that sharp and not that great. They need constant retraining and iterations, a lot of data to keep them accurate,” Charu Gupta, Co-founder of Future AGI, told YourStory.

According to the company, its platform with proprietary technology, including advanced evaluation systems for text and images, agent optimisers, and auto-annotation tools, has the capability to reduce AI product development time by up to 95%.

The platform allows users to complete their evaluations in minutes and automatically optimise their AI systems for production, eliminating manual overhead and ensuring consistent performance, said the company.

Future AGI said that a Series E sales-tech company had leveraged its LLM Experimentation Hub and achieved 99% accuracy in agentic pipeline, while its processes became 10 times faster than earlier.

An AI image generation company had utilised the platform to streamline its image generation pipeline, which resulted in 90% cost reduction by decreasing reliance on human evaluators, while maintaining 99% accuracy for catalogue and marketing images, said the company.

Future AGI's platform caters to both pure software application and hardware AI agents in robotics and autonomous vehicles.

“The AI landscape is evolving rapidly, and one of the biggest challenges enterprises face today is ensuring the accuracy and reliability of their AI applications. Future AGI's innovative approach to solving this critical problem through their comprehensive AI lifecycle management platform positions them uniquely in the market," said Sri Peddu, General Partner, Powerhouse Ventures.

"We believe their solution will be instrumental in helping companies achieve the highest accuracy levels required for production-grade AI applications," he added.

Future AGI, which has a global clientele, focuses predominantly on the US. It aims to achieve an ARR of $1 million by the end of FY26.