Flipkart's CPTO and VP of Ads step away amid broader reshuffle

Domestic ecommerce platform Flipkart witnessed two senior level exists today, as the company's executive reshuffle churns out a growing level of senior level departures.

The company's Vice President for Ads platform, Sandeep Karwa, announced his departure in a LinkedIn post after working with the company for over a decade. Karwa was promoted to VP of Flipkart Ads in May 2024.

Earlier today, Flipkart's Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO) Jeyandran Venugopal decided to leave the platform due to personal reasons, according to an internal memo.

According to a memo from Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO at Flipkart, as reviewed by YourStory, Venugopal is expected to transition out of his role in the next three months. He spent over six years at the company and another two years before that at Myntra Jabong. .

"During his initial years with the group, he was instrumental in revamping Myntra’s platform and improving customer experience/innovation. Subsequently, at Flipkart, he has driven several emerging technology and product-led innovations, significantly enhancing our platform’s resilience, scale and architecture, anchoring several strategic partnerships, and served on several internal and external boards representing Flipkart in critical and strategic forums," Krishnamurthy stated in the memo.

Venugopal's departure was first reported by The Economic Times.

This comes in the wake of a wave of departures just about a year ago. The company saw the departure of Ayyappan R, CEO at ﻿Cleartrip﻿ and SVP at Flipkart, Amitesh Jha, SVP Category and Marketplace, Bharath Ram, SVP Growth and Retention and Dheeraj A, SVP Fintech and Payments.