Jupiter's Anuj Rathi to join Cleartrip as CEO amid Flipkart's executive reshuffle

Anuj Rathi, Chief of Product at Jupiter Money, is set to join Flipkart’s travel platform, Cleartrip, marking his second stint at the ecommerce giant, sources told Yourstory.

Cleartrip, however, declined to comment on the development.

Rathi previously worked at Flipkart as a product manager, and before his role at Jupiter Money, he was the Senior Vice President of Revenue and Growth at Swiggy. Yourstory previously reported about Rathi's intention to leave the fintech to pursue other opportunities six months after joining the company.

Rathi will succeed Cleartrip's former CEO, Ayyappan Rajagopal, who announced his departure on LinkedIn on February 22. Rajagopal, appointed as CEO in October 2021, had a notable 11-year tenure at Flipkart and its fashion vertical, Myntra.

The appointment comes amid a broader reshuffle at the ecommerce giant ahead of its proposed IPO, with several top-level executives being hired and others being replaced. In a separate press release on Monday Flipkart announced the promotion of Sandeep Karwa, the newly appointed Vice President of Flipkart Ads, who has been with the company for 12 years.

Two key executives at Flipkart, Prabh Simran Singh and Sankalp Mehrotra, are currently serving their notice periods, people in the know told Yourstory.

Singh, who is the Senior Vice President of Customer Growth and Retention, Marketing and Ads, joined the company in August 2022. Before his tenure at Flipkart, Singh was the CEO of a digital twin technology startup based in California and Chennai, and also served as the Executive Vice President and head of subscriptions at Hotstar.

Sankalp Mehrotra, Vice President of Monetisation at Flipkart, is also preparing to exit the company. Mehrotra has been with Flipkart since 2016, starting as a director. Prior to his time at Flipkart, he was the Executive Director at Affle, a mobile advertising firm based in Singapore.