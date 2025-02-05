Global Capability Centres to generate 1M jobs in 6 years: NLB Services report

Global capability centres (GCCs) are increasingly eyeing India as one of the top destinations due to the rising number of skilled workforce and encouraging regulatory policies, according to a report by digital talent solutions provider NLB Services.

According to the report, ‘India’s Talent Takeoff-The GCC 4.0 story’, these centres are expected to generate 1 million jobs in the next six years and will employ a total of 3.3 million professionals by 2030.

“India’s position as a global GCC hub continues to strengthen, with the number of centres expected to grow to 2,100+ by 2030, driving a market size nearing $100 billion,” said Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services.

Customer experience and support services lead in demand for entry-level talent in GCCs with 17%, along with cybersecurity and data protection, followed by digital transformation and automation comprising 14% demand.

However, when it comes to premium compensation strategy, the primary driver is the demand for niche skills such as AI, cloud computing, and advanced analytics, comprising about 39%, according to the report.

GCCs in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and Chennai are expected to drive demand for freshers, with 42% of these centres expected to bolster their workforce by 50% by 2030.

“Over the last three years, India has also witnessed the emergence of new GCC hubs, and GCCs are fast outpacing IT services in job creation. The recent introduction of the national framework in the FY26 Budget will further propel GCC growth across Tier II and Tier III locations, and the demand for niche skills will continue to rise”, added Alug.

GCCs also anticipate an over 50% increase in women hires by 2030. Currently, Bengaluru is expected to lead when it comes to inclusivity, while Hyderabad will remain modest. Delhi will likely witness a hiring freeze this year but by 2030, it will be a front-runner in inclusivity, followed by Pune, the report stated.