TCS plans 25,000 seater centre in Bengaluru

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is looking to create a capacity of over 25,000 seats in Bengaluru over the long term on a land parcel acquired recently, Chief Financial Officer Samir Seksaria told PTI.

On the Rs 1,625-crore land buy deal from a Tata Group company announced last week, Seksaria said the company is planning to put the capacity to expand in Whitefield, Bengaluru, a prime area of the IT capital.

The company already has about 70,000 employees in various offices across Bengaluru.

TCS CFO Samir Seksaria

Seksaria said the company adopts a mix of lease and build approach when it comes to setting up its units, and the effort in Bengaluru is part of the latter.

It is building campuses or facilities across various pockets of the country, and the last of such centres to be inaugurated was in Coimbatore, the CFO added.

On the BSNL deal, the CFO said a tapering is expected over the next few quarters, and this will aid TCS to expand its profit margin.

"The same program (BSNL) as it tapers down at a portfolio level, at an overall level, there would be a benefit which would come in (on margins)," Seksaria said replying to a question on the impact of the BSNL deal's tapering down on margins.

He, however, declined to share a number on the positive impact on the operating profit front. For the December quarter, it reported an operating profit margin of 24.5% for December quarter and made it clear that it aims to expand on it.

Seksaria added that there would be a tapering down in the BSNL contract till the September quarter of FY26.

It can be noted that the over Rs 15,000-crore deal to help BSNL roll out a countrywide 4G network has had a significant contribution to the Tata group company's revenue growth over the last few quarters.

Seksaria said the company will make up for the tapering BSNL revenue from other sources across all markets it serves.