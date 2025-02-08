Govt approves continuation, restructuring of Skill India programme with Rs 8,800 Cr outlay

The Union Cabinet has approved the continuation and restructuring of the central sector 'Skill India Programme' till 2026 with an overlay outlay of Rs 8,800 crore.

Giving details, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 (PMKVY 4.0), the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (PM-NAPS), and the Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) Scheme are now combined under the composite Central Sector Scheme of 'Skill India Programme'.

The allocation towards PMKVY 4.0 is Rs 6,000 crore, PM-NAPS Rs 1,942 crore, and JSS Rs 858 crore.

An official release said that the approval underscores the government's commitment to building a skilled, future-ready workforce by integrating demand-driven, technology-enabled, and industry-aligned training across the country.

"These initiatives aim to provide structured skill development, on-the-job training, and community-based learning, ensuring that both urban and rural populations, including marginalised communities, have access to high-quality vocational education," it said.

Under the three flagships schemes of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, there are more than 2.27 crore beneficiaries till date.

The Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 (PMKVY 4.0) has undergone transformational changes to make skill development training industry oriented, aligned with national priorities with increased accessibility.

A key shift under the scheme is the integration of on-the-Job training within short-term skilling programmes, ensuring that trainees gain real-world exposure and industry experience. To keep pace with evolving industry demands and advent of new age technology, 400-plus new courses on AI, 5G technology, cybersecurity, green hydrogen, drone technology, have been introduced, focusing on emerging technologies and future skills.

A key reform in PMKVY 4.0 is the 'ease of doing business' approach, which has significantly reduced the compliance burden, making participation in the scheme more streamlined and efficient.

The National Policy on Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, 2015 focuses on apprenticeship as one of the key components for creating skilled manpower in India.

The Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (PM-NAPS) supports seamless transition from education to work, ensuring apprentices gain industry-specific skills through real-world exposure. To support both apprentices and establishments in India, 25% of the stipend, up to Rs 1,500 per month per apprentice, will be provided through direct benefit transfer during the training period, provided by the central government.

The scheme is designed for individuals aged 14 to 35 years, ensuring inclusive access to skill development opportunities across various demographics.

The Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) scheme is a community-centric skilling initiative designed to make vocational training accessible, flexible, and inclusive, particularly for women, rural youth, and economically disadvantaged groups and caters to the age group of 15 -45 years of age.

By delivering low-cost, doorstep training with flexible schedules, JSS ensures that skilling opportunities reach those who need them the most, fostering both self-employment and wage-based livelihoods.