4 must-read iconic books recommended by Prajakta Koli

Prajakta Koli, a celebrated YouTuber, storyteller, and content creator, is known for her humour, relatability, and insightful take on life. Reading holds a special place among her many passions, and she often shares her favourite books that have shaped her perspective. In one of her discussions on her YouTube channel, Prajakta X Tuhin, she highlighted books that left a lasting impact on her.

Books can be powerful tools for personal growth, inspiration, and entertainment. Whether you are looking for a humorous escape, a thought-provoking narrative, or a fresh perspective on mythology, Prajakta’s recommendations offer something for everyone. Let’s explore these books in detail and understand why they are worth reading.

1. The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole by Sue Townsend

This beloved classic is a humorous coming-of-age novel that follows Adrian Mole, a 13 ¾-year-old boy navigating adolescence, school, and family drama. Written in a diary format, it offers a candid and comedic look at his thoughts, struggles, and aspirations. The book provides an intimate insight into his insecurities, relationships, and dreams as he tries to make sense of the world around him.

Why it matters: The book resonates with young readers as it captures the trials of growing up with humour and honesty. It also appeals to adults with its satirical take on society and family dynamics, making it a timeless and relatable read. Through Adrian's often awkward but endearing experiences, readers are reminded of the universal struggles of adolescence and the humour that can be found in everyday life.

2. Set On You by Amy Lea

A fresh and uplifting contemporary romance, Set On You follows Crystal Chen, a fitness influencer who prides herself on self-confidence and body positivity. When she meets Scott, a firefighter who challenges her in unexpected ways, their interactions turn from rivalry to romance. The story explores Crystal’s journey in embracing her self-worth, handling online criticism, and finding love beyond physical appearances.

Why it matters: This book goes beyond romance, addressing themes of self-love, breaking stereotypes, and the impact of social media on self-worth. It’s an empowering read that aligns with Prajakta’s advocacy for confidence and self-acceptance. The novel also sheds light on the pressures of maintaining an online presence while staying true to oneself.

3. Men Without Women by Haruki Murakami

This collection of short stories explores the loneliness and emotional struggles of men who have lost or never truly found love. Murakami’s signature blend of surrealism and melancholy creates deeply introspective narratives that linger in the reader’s mind. Each story delves into different aspects of isolation, longing, and the complexity of human relationships.

Why it matters: These stories offer profound reflections on human connections, isolation, and the complexities of relationships. Murakami’s storytelling is both poetic and thought-provoking, making it a must-read for those who appreciate deep and meditative literature. His writing prompts readers to reflect on their own experiences with love, loss, and solitude.

4. Jaya by Devdutt Pattanaik

Jaya is a retelling of the Mahabharata that goes beyond the traditional narrative, incorporating lesser-known regional versions and insightful commentary on its characters and themes. It presents the epic in an accessible and engaging way, blending mythology with modern interpretations.

Why it matters: This book makes mythology relevant to modern readers by highlighting its timeless wisdom and hidden nuances. Pattanaik’s analysis offers fresh insights into leadership, duty, and human nature, making it a valuable read for mythology enthusiasts and beyond. By exploring the Mahabharata through a contemporary lens, the book allows readers to draw meaningful parallels with today’s world.

Why you should read these books

Prajakta Koli’s book recommendations span multiple genres, from humorous fiction to deep philosophical reflections and empowering romances. These books provide entertainment, personal growth, and new perspectives, making them valuable additions to any reading list. Whether you want to laugh, reflect, or immerse yourself in mythology, there is something for everyone on this list.

Reading opens doors to new ideas and experiences. If you haven't already, consider picking up one of these books and experiencing the magic for yourself. Which of these books are you adding to your reading list?