The 1% Club, a financial advisory startup founded by internet personality Sharan Hegde, has become the first finfluencer-led entity to obtain a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) license from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The registration positions the firm to tap into India’s underserved middle class, which is increasingly seeking trustworthy guidance to navigate complex markets.

"This marks the first time a fintech company, associated with a finfluencer (fintech influencer), has registered with SEBI for an RIA license, setting a precedent in the wealth management industry," Hegde, the 29-year-old founder and CEO of The 1% Club said.

The SEBI RIA license, granted after a six-month vetting process, would allow the company’s newly launched Personal CFO division to offer personalised financial planning services under stringent regulatory oversight.

The division, which now manages Rs 750 crore ($90 million) in assets under advisory, aims to disrupt India’s wealth management industry by scaling low-cost, tech-driven advisory solutions.

"While the journey ahead will be tough, we are prepared to lead with integrity, scale nationally, and meet the evolving financial needs of millions. This is just the beginning; our vision includes acquiring more SEBI licenses to offer robust investment products like stock recommendations, small cases, and high-yielding debt solutions," Hegde added.

Co-founder Raghav Gupta added, “Getting the SEBI RIA license is a big step forward for the 1% Club. It strengthens our commitment to acting in the best interest of investors and making financial planning accessible and impactful for India’s middle class, with trust and transparency at the core.”

The 1% Club, which claims to have onboarded 85,000 members, plans to expand its 40-member advisory team across major cities. In the long term, it aims to launch SEBI-approved investment products, including thematic portfolios and debt instruments, while partnering with established wealth managers.

With a hybrid approach—leveraging Hegde’s social media reach (over 2.5 million followers) alongside regulated services—the firm aims to disrupt India's retail investing market. Its “Money School” workshops have already impacted 250,000 users, and the RIA license would allow it to monetise deeper advisory relationships.