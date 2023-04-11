Menu
Sayan Sen
11th Apr 2023
India's ecommerce logistics to exceed 10B parcels by FY28: Redseer
News
10th Apr 2023
Tamil Nadu Governor gives assent to Bill banning online gambling
News
10th Apr 2023
Celcius Logistics secures Rs 100 Cr Series A funding to innovate cold chain tech
Funding
4th Apr 2023
Healthtech startup Dozee raises $6M in Series A2 funding
News
4th Apr 2023
Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy
News
31st Mar 2023
Akash expects to close FY23 with Rs 3,000 Cr revenue
Edtech
29th Mar 2023
Digital influence on content viewing not limited to metro areas, men, youth: Report
News
29th Mar 2023
Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 29, 2023)
News
29th Mar 2023
MeitY celebrates inaugural Universal Acceptance Day to drive inclusive and multilingual internet
News
29th Mar 2023
Magicpin joins ONDC, becomes largest restaurant aggregator on the network
News
29th Mar 2023
Digital lending startup LoanTap acquires healthcare fintech Unofin
News
26th Mar 2023
Paytm's Parent receives extension for payment aggregator license application
News
