Infibeam Avenues reported a 50% increase in year-over-year profit, buoyed by strong revenue growth and cost management.

Revenue from operations climbed to Rs 1,070.35 crore YoY. On a sequential basis, revenue grew 5.28% from Rs 1,016.65 crore in the previous quarter.

The payment business contributed significantly to revenue, with segment revenue reaching Rs 1,010.22 crore, while the ecommerce platform's business generated Rs 60.13 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses rose 18.08% YoY to Rs 1,013.14 crore compared to Rs 857.95 crore in Q3 FY24, driven largely by an increase in employee benefit expenses. Sequentially, it grew 5.85% from Rs 957.13 crore in Q2.

Operating expenses also saw a notable uptick, rising 16.58% YoY to Rs 930.41 crore compared to Rs 798.08 crore in Q3 FY23. Sequentially it grew 5.45% from Rs 882.32 crore in Q2.

Operational profit (PAT) stood at Rs 64.4 crore, marking a 49.38% increase YoY from Rs 43.11 crore in Q3 FY24. Sequentially, profit jumped 35.66% from Rs 47.47 crore in the previous quarter.

Before tax, its payments arm made a profit of Rs 35.38 crore, while its ecommerce platform business made Rs 29.37 crore.

"We are pleased to report a strong Q3 performance, reflecting our ability to capitalize on evolving industry trends and the growing consumer preference for digital payments. The festive season and the increasing adoption of POS payments among small merchants have significantly driven transaction growth, reinforcing our market position," said Vishal Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, Infibeam Avenues Ltd.

“Strategic collaborations with banks, fintechs, and regulatory bodies have paved the way for hyper‐growth in our payments business. Our take rate improved significantly to 11.1 bps in Q3 FY25, reflecting a 32% year‐over‐year increase, driving profitability," said Vishwas Patel, Joint Managing Director, Infibeam Avenues Ltd.

"The festive season continued to boost transaction volumes in sectors such as travel, hospitality, and education, as digital payments become increasingly mainstream. Moreover, the launch of our latest innovation, the CCAvenue SoundBox, a tap‐to‐pay POS device, has further propelled our growth trajectory."