Lighting the future: How Menhir Photonics is revolutionising precision with ultra-fast lasers

A global video call where every voice is perfectly in sync or an airport scan that clears your bags in seconds without the hassle of unpacking. These are conveniences we take for granted—yet behind the scenes, incredible precision and coordination are required to make them happen. At the heart of these modern miracles lies the mastery of time and light, something Menhir Photonics has made its mission to perfect.

Based in Zurich, this Swiss startup is making waves with its ultra-fast femtosecond lasers—compact devices that bring precision timing and synchronisation to applications as diverse as telecommunications, space exploration, and radar systems. But what sets Menhir Photonics apart isn’t just the cutting-edge nature of its technology; it’s the drive to make it accessible and reliable in ways that transform industries and lives.

The hidden role of ultra-fast lasers

At first glance, lasers might seem like the domain of scientists and engineers. But the technology Menhir Photonics has developed touches lives in profound ways. For example, its lasers act as incredibly accurate clocks, synchronising signals in telecommunications networks or enabling radar systems to measure distances with astonishing accuracy.

As Edgar Fernandes, Applications & Sales Engineer at Menhir Photonics, puts it: “Our lasers bring an unmatched level of precision that allows for real-world breakthroughs, whether in space tech, spectroscopy, or everyday communications.”

This innovation couldn’t come at a better time. The global ultra-fast laser market is booming, projected to reach $3 billion by 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 10%. This growth reflects rising demand in areas like telecommunications upgrades, aerospace innovations, and even non-invasive medical procedures.

Menhir Photonics has positioned itself as a key player in this growing market by focusing on compact, reliable, and scalable femtosecond lasers. The company’s innovative manufacturing technique ensures long-term stability and makes automated production possible, lowering costs and broadening accessibility. The company is set to move into its new factory facility in Q2 2025, where it is already advancing the automation of 10GHz laser production, ensuring greater scalability and efficiency.

Bringing Swiss innovation to the world

Menhir Photonics’ technology has already found critical applications in aerospace and research labs, but the startup is pushing boundaries even further. Collaborations like the European Space Agency’s “Deep Space Stations” project—designed to synchronise lasers for faster and more reliable radio antenna synchronisation—showcase the potential for lasers to redefine industries.

Strategic partnerships have bolstered Menhir Photonics’ global aspirations, and Swissnex has played a pivotal role in facilitating its entry into emerging markets like India. Swissnex, a launchpad for Swiss startups to expand into the Indian market, not only provided Menhir Photonics with critical networking opportunities but also added an element of trust and credibility to their efforts. As a direct representation of the Swiss government in India, Swissnex has helped over 60 startups with their entry into the Indian market.

Menhir Photonics’ entry into India highlights its global ambitions. Fernandes sees immense potential in the country: “India is eager to catch up with advanced nations in technology, and we aim to help by providing tools that reduce trial-phase challenges and improve research outcomes.” Backed by Swissnex, Menhir Photonics has established credibility in India’s emerging market for precision technology.

Meanwhile, on a global scale, Menhir Photonics is gearing up to establish subsidiaries in the US, India, and China. Its plans for automated manufacturing promise to meet localised needs efficiently while maintaining its Swiss roots for quality and precision.

A future illuminated by light

What’s next for Menhir Photonics? The photonics industry itself offers clues. Integrated photonics and quantum systems are poised to transform everything from security protocols to computing power. Menhir Photonics’ femtosecond lasers will play a crucial role, providing the timing stability and reliability required to unlock these advancements.

For Fernandes, the journey has only just begun. “The future for our company lies in expanding globally and making our technology more accessible, enabling industries to achieve new heights,” he says.

Menhir Photonics is proving that small lasers can make a big impact in a world increasingly dependent on precision and speed. From enabling faster internet to improving space communication, its technology is quietly but profoundly shaping the future, one femtosecond at a time.