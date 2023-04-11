Menu
Shubhangi . Mishra
Your one-stop shop for birthing any idea to life through words, photos, videos, or even emojis! When not working, I enjoy dancing and going through a gazillion ‘What I eat in a day’ videos.
11th Apr 2023
Rahul Gonsalves reveals how design sprints can fast-track product-market fit
TechSparks Mumbai
11th Apr 2023
How SBI is tailoring services to fulfill the banking needs of startups
TechSparks Mumbai
20th Mar 2023
TechSparks Mumbai: Get ahead of the game with in-depth masterclasses on cybersecurity and design sprints
TechSparks Mumbai
16th Mar 2023
Insurtech platform Riskwolf revolutionizes insurance market with innovative solution and expansion plans in India
Insurance
1st Mar 2023
TDK Ventures launches its first Innovation Hub in India to support global scaleup of technology innovations
Startup Ecosystem
8th Feb 2023
How this cleantech startup is revolutionising green hydrogen production with cutting-edge technology
Startup Ecosystem
15th Dec 2022
Act before hackers with Sumeru’s Threat Meter, a one-stop external attack surface management solution
Cyber Security
6th Dec 2022
TechSparks2022: Thales launches its free-forever data security solution for DevSecOp teams
TechSparks
2nd Dec 2022
TechSparks 2022: Experts deliberate on technologies leading to the rise of gaming and content in India
TechSparks
2nd Dec 2022
Here’s how technology and innovation are driving the growth of Arista Vault, India’s first smart luggage brand
Technology
30th Nov 2022
The orchestration of several tools and technologies will define the next decade of business, say experts
TechSparks
8th Nov 2022
Amazon Pay’s #AbHarDinHuaAasan campaign highlights the convenience of digital payments for merchants in India
Financial Services
