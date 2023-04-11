Menu
Shubhangi . Mishra

Your one-stop shop for birthing any idea to life through words, photos, videos, or even emojis! When not working, I enjoy dancing and going through a gazillion ‘What I eat in a day’ videos.
  • 11th Apr 2023
    Rahul Gonsalves reveals how design sprints can fast-track product-market fit
    TechSparks Mumbai
  • 11th Apr 2023
    How SBI is tailoring services to fulfill the banking needs of startups
    TechSparks Mumbai
  • 20th Mar 2023
    TechSparks Mumbai: Get ahead of the game with in-depth masterclasses on cybersecurity and design sprints
    TechSparks Mumbai
  • 16th Mar 2023
    Insurtech platform Riskwolf revolutionizes insurance market with innovative solution and expansion plans in India
    Insurance
  • 1st Mar 2023
    TDK Ventures launches its first Innovation Hub in India to support global scaleup of technology innovations
    Startup Ecosystem
  • 8th Feb 2023
    How this cleantech startup is revolutionising green hydrogen production with cutting-edge technology
    Startup Ecosystem
  • 15th Dec 2022
    Act before hackers with Sumeru’s Threat Meter, a one-stop external attack surface management solution
    Cyber Security
  • 6th Dec 2022
    TechSparks2022: Thales launches its free-forever data security solution for DevSecOp teams
    TechSparks
  • 2nd Dec 2022
    TechSparks 2022: Experts deliberate on technologies leading to the rise of gaming and content in India
    TechSparks
  • 2nd Dec 2022
    Here’s how technology and innovation are driving the growth of Arista Vault, India’s first smart luggage brand
    Technology
  • 30th Nov 2022
    The orchestration of several tools and technologies will define the next decade of business, say experts
    TechSparks
  • 8th Nov 2022
    Amazon Pay’s #AbHarDinHuaAasan campaign highlights the convenience of digital payments for merchants in India
    Financial Services