Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
News

Niyogin Fintech to demerge NBFC and iServeU, plans independent listings

Under the new structure, the NBFC business will be housed under a newly formed subsidiary, Niyogin Finserv Ltd., which aims to scale its lending operations through fintech partnerships.

Sayan Sen847 Stories
Niyogin Fintech to demerge NBFC and iServeU, plans independent listings

Monday February 03, 2025 , 2 min Read

Niyogin Fintech Ltd. has unveiled a major restructuring plan, announcing the demerger of its Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) arm and fintech subsidiary iServeU into independently listed entities.

Under the new structure, the NBFC business will be housed under a newly formed subsidiary, Niyogin Finserv Ltd., which aims to scale its lending operations through fintech partnerships.

Meanwhile, iServeU will transition to a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, reducing reliance on pass-through revenue-sharing arrangements and focusing on long-term, recurring income streams.

“I am excited to announce that the Board has approved the proposal for the composite scheme of arrangement and amalgamation among Niyogin Fintech Limited, Niyogin Finserv Limited, and its 51% subsidiary, iServeU. As a result, both the NBFC business, along with associated companies, and iSU will be individually listed," said Tashwinder Singh, CEO and Managing Director of Niyogin Fintech.

Niyogin’s Q3 earnings remained subdued particularly in the Domestic Money Transfer (DMT) segment, which was impacted by tighter KYC regulations.

Assets under management (AUM) grew to Rs 241.8 crore, marking a 2% sequential increase. Total income surged 110% year-on-year to Rs 113.2 crore, with a 55% rise on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Adjusted total income stood at Rs 60.2 crore, reflecting a 12% increase year-on-year but a 17% decline compared to the previous quarter. The company reported an adjusted EBITDA (Ex-ESOP) loss of Rs 2.0 crore, widening from a Rs 0.5 crore loss in Q2 FY25 and a Rs 1.4 crore loss in Q3 FY24.

Edited by Jyoti Narayan