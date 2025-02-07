Bengaluru-headquartered B2B SaaS fintech firm ﻿Perfios﻿ on Friday said it acquired Clari5 (CustomerXPs), a banking financial crime management firm for an undisclosed value.





Clari5’s real-time platform assists banks in detecting, investigating, and preventing fraud, with a product suite covering fraud mitigation, risk management, and anti-money laundering (AML).





The acquisition aims to enhance Perfios' fraud and risk management (FRM) capabilities, creating product-led synergies that will accelerate its growth. It will further strengthen the company’s leadership in India’s financial sector while expanding its footprint in key global markets, including the Middle East, North Africa (MENA), and Southeast Asia (SEA).





“We are thrilled to welcome Clari5 into the Perfios family. The acquisition of Clari5, a leader in EFRM & AML, marks a significant milestone in our journey to build the most comprehensive fraud and risk management ecosystem,” said Sabyasachi Goswami, CEO of Perfios.





He added, "Clari5’s real-time financial crime management platform, trusted by marquee financial institutions worldwide, perfectly complements Perfios’ mission to deliver secure, scalable, and tech-first solutions. Together, we are set to redefine fraud prevention, risk intelligence, and AML compliance, empowering financial institutions to stay ahead of evolving threats while powering financial security to billions across the globe."





“This partnership enables us to expand our reach, accelerate product innovation, and strengthen our ability to help financial institutions combat evolving financial crime with unmatched speed and precision. Perfios’ scale, global presence, and stability position us to serve the largest banks worldwide, enabling us to deliver impactful solutions to financial institutions of all sizes and complexities,” said Rivi Varghese, CEO of Clari5.





Catering to several global banks, Clari5 claims to process over 10 billion transactions monthly and manages one billion+ accounts across 15 countries.





Founded in 2008, Perfios is a global B2B SaaS company serving 1,000+ financial institutions across 18 countries in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector. Its 75+ products and platforms facilitate processes such as origination, underwriting, decisioning, and monitoring.





Last year, ﻿Perfios﻿ raised $80 million in a Series D1 funding round from ﻿Teachers’ Venture Growth﻿ (TVG)—the venture and growth investment arm of the ﻿Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan﻿. The company has crossed $1 billion in valuation with the current infusion.