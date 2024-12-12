FinX, a skilling platform focused on the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector has raised $6 million in seed funding from impact investor Elevar Equity.

The fresh capital will be used to extend FinX’s geographical reach, enhance its technology platform, and diversify its offerings to include IT-focused training.

"There are three things we're planning, the first is opening 30 more physical branches to deepen our impact in Tier I and Tier II cities. We're also planning to add more IT focused courses, and finally, we'll be acquiring some companies to expand our capacity," Himanshu Vyapak, Founder and CEO of FinX, told YourStory.

FinX is a corporate training company that helps students in the BFSI sector in India become job-ready. The company offers online courses and financial certifications that are recognized by the Indian Banks Association (IBA), Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI), and the General Insurance Council. It offers vocational courses, industry-recognized certifications, and job-assured programmes with placement assistance.

FinX claims to train over 10,000 students annually through partnerships with more than 200 colleges. It plans to ramp up that number to over 17,000 students next year.

"FinX was born out of the need to address one of India’s most pressing challenges: employability. By shifting the focus of education toward practical skills, our goal is to enable graduates to become industry-ready professionals," Vyapak said.

Also Read StockGro completes second ESOP buyout worth $2M

“Education is not just an individual aspiration for underserved entrepreneurial households; it directly impacts economic well-being and upward mobility,” said Sandeep Farias, Founder and Managing Partner of Elevar Equity. “We are thrilled to back FinX in its mission to enhance employability and drive economic empowerment.”

Prior to leading FinX, Vyapak spent 16 years at Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management (RNAM), where he rose to the position of Deputy CEO. Before that, he was at ICICI Bank, where he focused on institutional liability sales and financial products distribution, pioneering initiatives in niche investor segments.