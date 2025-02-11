Ranveer Singh-backed sexual wellness brand Bold Care raises $5M in Series A funding

Sexual wellness brand Bold Care on Tuesday said it has raised $5 million in its Series A fundraise to strengthen its R&D efforts and presence on digital platforms.

The round counted Nithin Kamath’s Rainmatter, Mithun & Siddhartha Sacheti (Founders of CaratLane), and AVT Group as investors. It also witnessed participation from Dhanani family of Sayaji Hotels, Gruhas Collective Consumer Fund, MGA Ventures LLP, Claris Capital Limited, NB Ventures Limited, and AP Partners.

Bold Care sells men's sexual wellness products like lubes, contraceptives, hair care and perfumes through its D2C websites, marketplaces and quick commerce platforms. In October last year, the company launched Bloom–a women focused personal and sexual wellness sister brand.

"In the last 12 month period, we have seen strong growth, scaling up over 250%. As of the end of last year, we have also crossed the Rs 100 crore ARR mark, becoming the largest new-age men’s sexual health brand in India. This strong growth has been across categories–from our EXTEND Delay Range to Condoms & Lubes to our Shilajit rang," Rajat Jadhav, Co Founder & CEO at Bold Care told YourStory.

The company clocked Rs 33 crore in operating revenue in FY24, along with a loss of Rs 19.3 crore, according to filings made with Registrar of Companies (RoC).

Founded in 2020 by Rajat Jadhav, Mohit Yadav, and Rahul Krishnan, Bold Care competes with D2C brands like Peppy, Plush, and MyMuse, among others in the sexual wellness space.