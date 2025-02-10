With the government’s Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting mandating companies to disclose detailed information on their sustainability and environmental impact, businesses in India face significant challenges in collecting, managing, and reporting accurate data.

The entire process is complex due to inconsistent formats, unreliable inputs, and lack of standardisation as organisations gather environmental data from diverse sources with varying units, structures, and methods. Many organisations also lack the tools, expertise, and dedicated teams required to effectively measure and manage sustainability data. All this leads to errors, making comparisons across business units and industries challenging.

For companies with complex global supply chains involving numerous suppliers, tracking their environmental and social impact of their operations becomes an overwhelming task—especially if they have limited visibility of the practices of suppliers who may not track their environmental footprint or lack the resources to do so.

This in turn makes it difficult for companies to ensure ethical sourcing, monitor carbon footprint, and manage risks. All this results in sustainability reporting being less accurate.

And given that consumers increasingly prefer brands that demonstrate strong sustainability commitments, companies that fail to track their operations are at a risk of losing market share and credibility.

This is where ﻿Sprih﻿ steps in with its carbon emission audit platform. Founded in 2022 by Akash Keshav, Ravi Singhal, Rohit Toshniwal, and Hemant Joshi, the startup helps enterprises streamline their decarbonisation efforts by simplifying measurement, benchmarking, and reporting of emissions across various scopes.

The startup’s platform leverages AI to automate and enhance the processes of data collection, analysis, and visualisation.

Sprih is headquartered in Delaware, while its Indian operations are based in Pune. It collaborates with companies across sectors such as manufacturing, construction, chemicals and IT to enhance their emission tracking, particularly within supply chains.

What Sprih offers

Sprih offers a software solution that measures and benchmarks key sustainability metrics and provides actionable insights to enhance the overall sustainability performance and compliance of organisations. The metrics include carbon emissions (Scope 1, 2, 3), energy use, waste, water consumption, and sustainable sourcing.

The data is integrated from various sources, including energy consumption reports, supplier data, and operational outputs.

The startup’s platform then processes the raw data and provides real-time tracking and benchmarking against industry standards and internal goals. It ensures the data is consistent by identifying anomalies and applying standardised methodologies on it.

“Use of verified emission factors, sourced from globally recognised databases, ensures accuracy, comparability, and compliance with industry standards,” says Keshav.

Sprih also engages with small suppliers who may lack the tools or knowledge to measure their emissions and offers clear guidance and simplified data collection frameworks to help them start their sustainability journey.

“This not only strengthens supply chain transparency but also helps businesses meet Scope 3 reporting requirements efficiently,” explains the founder.

The AI-driven platform identifies trends, predicts future emissions, and guides organisations on improving upon areas where they lag and those that require urgent attention. It also facilitates data exchange between businesses, suppliers, and other stakeholders.

The startup also connects businesses with experts to help them take concrete steps towards sustainability.

Sprih has entered into partnerships and MoUs with leading institutions such as the IITs to tap into their sustainability research and insights. “These collaborations help us refine our platform’s capabilities, ensuring our solutions stay at the forefront of sustainability innovation while contributing to knowledge-sharing and thought leadership in the field,” explains Keshav.

Business model and traction

The company offers a subscription-based pricing model to cater to the diverse goals and needs of organisations at different stages of their sustainability journey.

Organisations at the beginning of their sustainability efforts can pay for basic features, like measuring and tracking emissions, while those that have made progress in sustainability can access additional features such as peer benchmarking, AI-driven insights, and deeper data analysis and reporting.

“We provide flexible, scalable options, allowing companies to start small and expand as their sustainability efforts grow,” says Keshav.

Currently, Sprih has over 20 customers in India and the United States. Its clients include Indigo Paints, Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Limited, Thermax, Krsnaa Diagnostics, and InfoBeans.

Elaborating the impact its platform has created for Indigo Paints, Keshav says, “By partnering with Sprih, Indigo Paints reduced its emission intensity by 6.21% and energy intensity by 6.42% in FY23, while increasing water recycling by 18.96% and reducing waste generation by 2.75%.”

“This transformation helped them stay ahead of regulatory changes and improve their brand’s reputation,” he adds.

Sprih competes with players such as Watershed, Sinai, Persefoni, and CO2AI.

The startup recently raised $3 million in a seed funding round led by Leo Capital. It plans to use the funding to expand its operations in India and the United States and enhance its platform’s AI capabilities.

“We’re on the path to becoming an AI-first climate tech company, and a significant portion of this investment is dedicated to making that vision a reality. These funds will also fuel our global expansion, with a strong focus on key markets like the USA, Europe, and the Middle East,” says Keshav.

“We aim to enhance our platform’s capabilities, build strategic partnerships, and increase brand awareness through targeted outreach to businesses committed to sustainability,” he adds.