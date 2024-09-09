How The Honest Home Company is shaping the sustainable home revolution

In an era where environmental consciousness is becoming a central theme in consumer choices, the quest for sustainable products has never been more crucial. The rise of eco-friendly solutions is not just a trend, but a necessary shift towards preserving our planet.

This demand became evident to Mayank Pratap Sisodia while in his previous role at Ayurvedic product retailer ﻿Kapiva﻿.

At Kapiva, Sisodia was often responsible for personally introducing their products to people as part of his responsibilities in scaling their offline business in 17 cities.

The most frequent question he got was, “If the products are all-natural, why were they packaged in plastic bottles?”

"At Kapiva, I witnessed the benefits of natural ingredients and the rising consumer demand for transparency and eco-friendly practices. This experience reinforced my belief that we could create products that are both effective and environmentally responsible," Sisodia tells YourStory.

After ten years in the corporate world, his focus shifted to sustainable products, leading to the creation of The Honest Home Company in 2019.

The New-Delhi based brand offers eco-friendly home products that cater to everyday needs and promote sustainability.

“We use recyclable, compostable, or recycled materials, such as biodegradable films and plant-based materials, to break down naturally without leaving harmful residues. Some products are packaged in containers made from recycled paper or cardboard, which can be easily recycled after use,” Sisodia says.

Expanding market presence

The Honest Home Company offers 37 eco-friendly household products in recycled, plastic-free packaging, including kitchen cleaners, food wrappers, and personal hygiene items in four categories, with prices ranging from Rs 99 to Rs 400.

Starting with 400 offline stores in Delhi NCR, the company has expanded to 1,100 stores within six months.

“We expanded our presence by strengthening retail partnerships and leveraging distribution networks, enabling quick market entry, and optimising supply chain management to maintain consistent product availability across locations” Sisodia states.

The startup operates in North India, with 4,500 stores, with 3,500 in Delhi NCR and others in cities like Dehradun and Mohali.

It serves 200,000 households monthly through quick commerce channels, ecommerce platforms, and retail stores. Offline channels account for 30% of total sales and online channels account for 70%, with 70,000 sales achieved through quick commerce including ﻿Swiggy﻿ Instamart, ﻿Blinkit﻿, ﻿Zepto﻿, and ﻿Bigbasket﻿.

Sisodia explains that targeted marketing campaigns were executed to increase brand awareness and drive foot traffic, integrating promotions with new store launches and utilising social media and local advertising.

The Honest Home Company boasts a monthly repeat rate of 44%. It generated Rs 14 crore in revenue in FY23 and aims to generate Rs 100 crore in revenue by FY2025-26.

“To achieve this, we will expand our product portfolio in existing categories and introduce new ones to meet changing consumer needs. We also aim to increase our presence in quick commerce, recognising its potential despite already being on major platforms,” Sisodia says.

“Additionally, we plan to strengthen our offline retail reach by launching in two more metro cities to improve accessibility,” he adds.

The Honest Home Company Team

Leveraging tech for sustainability

The Honest Home Company uses IoT-enabled devices for supply chain management, enabling real-time inventory monitoring, raw material tracking, and logistics optimisation. These systems also enhance production efficiency by monitoring machinery performance and predicting maintenance needs.

Additionally, these IoT devices also monitor environmental conditions during production and storage, ensuring products meet quality standards.

“We have implemented various measures to enhance production efficiency, including upgrading machinery, expanding production lines, diversifying raw materials, implementing advanced inventory systems, and adopting technological advancements like automated systems, smart manufacturing, and IoT-enabled equipment, to ensure steady supply and prevent disruptions.,” Sisodia asserts.

The company also tracks plastic reduction through key performance indicators and regular sustainability reports to refine strategies and minimise its environmental footprint.

Its manufacturing unit located in Sonipat, which currently generates products worth Rs 5 crore per month, has the capacity to produce 10,000 units daily.

Sisodia explains, “To manage costs while maintaining product quality and sustainability, a balanced approach is needed that involves optimising the supply chain by establishing sustainable supplier relationships, ensuring cost-effective procurement, and managing bulk purchasing agreements to reduce material costs.”

Compared to competitors, the company claims that its products are more affordable for consumers. For instance, while an average floor cleaner costs around Rs 150 per litre, its product costs Rs 80 per litre.

Sisodia also points out that developing eco-friendly packaging that maintained its product integrity was a hurdle. "One of the primary difficulties was finding materials that could protect our products as well as traditional packaging while being environmentally friendly,"

According to a 2023 report by Grand View Research, the green packaging sector alone is projected to grow from $749 billion to $1.12 trillion by 2027, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.

"Balancing sustainability with cost-effectiveness was tough—we needed to implement eco-friendly packaging without driving up prices. Equally challenging was building a team that not only had the right skills but also shared our passion for sustainability,” Sisodia adds.

The company addressed these challenges by forming strategic partnerships with suppliers to optimise processes and reduce costs.

Future plans

The Indian eco-friendly Home Hygiene Products Market, valued at $13.98 million in 2023, is expected to experience robust growth with a CAGR of 33.01% through 2029, TechSci Research.

The Honest Home Company recently secured $1 million funding from investors, including Anupam Mittal, Rohit Anand, Puru Gupta, Sreejith Moolayil, and a Tier 1 VC Fund, to support its growth plans.

It is seeking venture capital and exploring partnerships to enhance its product offerings and expand into new markets. It plans to open physical retail stores in major cities like Bengaluru, and target international markets with growing demand for sustainable products.

The company is also broadening its product range to include home electronics, sustainable personal care items, and home decor lines.

To support this expansion, it is enhancing customer insights and inventory optimisation through advanced analytics, while also reducing its carbon footprint and exploring circular economy models.

The Honest Home Company primarily competes with brands like ﻿Beco﻿, Presto!, Softouch and Wintex. “We stand out in the eco-friendly market with its comprehensive sustainability commitment, plastic-free packaging, and focus on transparency and education,” Sisodia states.

“Unlike competitors, we integrate eco-friendly practices across all operations, use refillable and compostable packaging, and emphasise local market engagement,” he emphasises as he signs off.