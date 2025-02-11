Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (February 11, 2025)

Featured stories

Why D2C brands are putting their money on small packs with big hopes

Sachets, mini packets, and trial packs—these are some of how new-age D2C brands are luring urban consumers to buy more.

Slowing consumption in urban India, cautious consumer sentiments, and high inflation have prompted personal care and FMCG brands to shift gears and focus on smaller stock-keeping units (SKUs) and compact versions of their products to entice consumers and retain them.

Ranveer Singh-backed sexual wellness brand Bold Care raises $5M in Series A funding

Sexual wellness brand Bold Care on Tuesday said it has raised $5 million in its Series A fundraise to strengthen its R&D efforts and presence on digital platforms.

The round counted Nithin Kamath’s Rainmatter, Mithun & Siddhartha Sacheti (Founders of CaratLane), and AVT Group as investors. It also witnessed participation from Dhanani family of Sayaji Hotels, Gruhas Collective Consumer Fund, MGA Ventures LLP, Claris Capital Limited, NB Ventures Limited, and AP Partners.

Zeta’s valuation surges to $2B with $50M investment from Optum

Banking technology provider Zeta has raised $50 million in a strategic investment round from American healthcare company Optum, valuing the company at $2 billion, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The latest valuation marks a 1.7X increase from its prior round in 2021 when the company secured $250 million from SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and other investors at a pre-money valuation of $1.15 billion.

Many companies will go public this year despite challenging conditions: InnoVen Capital

Venture debt firm InnoVen Capital sees several high-quality companies going public this year despite challenging macro factors, as funding picks up across stages and sectors.

In its tenth edition of the India Startup Outlook Report, the firm has also underlined higher appreciation for sustainable business models and a laser focus on unit economics and profitability, challenging the notion of startups looking to scale quickly and burning cash.

Funding News

Bambinos.Live secures funding from Shark Tank India

Bambinos.Live, an online English tutoring platform for children aged 4-14, has secured investment from Shark Tank India Season 4 investors Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, and Ritesh Agarwal.

The startup plans to use the fresh funding to expand its product offerings, strengthen its technology infrastructure, and scale up marketing efforts. A key focus area will be Bambinos Doodle, an AI-enabled camera that livestreams a child’s writing to their teacher for instant feedback, aiming to improve language skills, cognitive development, and overall academic performance.

With this investment, Bambinos.Live aims to further revolutionize interactive learning experiences for young students.

Other News

MDAVF exits two defence startups, realizes over Rs 73 Cr

The Maharashtra Defence and Aerospace Venture Fund (MDAVF), a SEBI-registered Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) managed by IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Limited (ICMS) focused on supporting innovative companies in the defence and aerospace sectors, recently announced its successful exit from two of its portfolio companies, viz., Cyronics Innovation Labs Private Limited (CILPL) and JSR Dynamics Private Limited (JSR Dynamics) realizing Rs 14.46 crores and Rs 59.15 crores respectively.

Tazapay taps industry veteran Navin Mistry to drive global expansion

Tazapay has appointed Navin Mistry, a seasoned executive with over 24 years of experience in e-commerce, digital payments, and logistics, to support its global growth strategy.

Mistry has held leadership roles at Baazee, eBay, Flipkart, PayPal, and ShiprocketX, bringing a track record of scaling businesses and driving innovation in the digital commerce ecosystem. Having worked across both established corporations and entrepreneurial ventures, he has played a key role in shaping India’s online payments and e-commerce landscape.

His appointment comes as Tazapay looks to strengthen its cross-border payment solutions and expand its global footprint. The company expects Mistry’s expertise in business scaling, strategic partnerships, and operational execution to enhance its growth trajectory in international markets.

IIT Madras and ISRO successfully develop indigenous SHAKTI semiconductor chip

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has successfully developed and booted an Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) aerospace-grade SHAKTI-based semiconductor chip.

The SHAKTI microprocessor project, spearheaded by Prof. V. Kamakoti at the Prathap Subrahmanyam Centre for Digital Intelligence and Secure Hardware Architecture (PSCDISHA) within IIT Madras’ Department of Computer Science and Engineering, aims to advance India’s capabilities in semiconductor design and manufacturing for critical applications.

This milestone marks a significant step toward reducing reliance on foreign semiconductor technology and strengthening India’s position in aerospace and defense innovation.

Euler Motors appoints auto industry veteran Ashish Tandon

Euler Motors, a manufacturer of electric commercial vehicles (EVs), has appointed Ashish Tandon as its Global Head for Customer Excellence.

With over 25 years of experience in the automobile industry, spanning both internal combustion engine (ICE) and EV segments, Tandon will be responsible for developing the Euler EV ecosystem and enhancing customer engagement.

Before joining Euler Motors, Tandon held leadership roles at Tata Motors (Commercial Vehicles Business), TAFE, and Mahindra & Mahindra. His appointment comes as Euler Motors continues to expand its footprint in the growing EV market.

Razorpay promotes Khilan Haria to Chief Product Officer

Razorpay, a full-stack payments and banking platform, has promoted Khilan Haria to the role of Chief Product Officer (CPO) as the company gears up for international expansion in Southeast Asia.

The leadership shift aligns with Razorpay’s strategy to enhance its UPI capabilities and expand its Razorpay POS offerings, reinforcing its commitment to empowering businesses with seamless digital and offline payment solutions. By strengthening its UPI integration, the company aims to embed its services deeper into everyday consumer and business transactions.

Meanwhile, the expansion of Razorpay POS seeks to cater to the growing demand for advanced offline payment solutions, equipping businesses with technology-driven tools tailored for diverse markets.

