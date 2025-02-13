Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (February 13, 2025)

From a networking space for entrepreneurs to startups building solar dehydrators to reduce post-harvest loss, YourStory brings today’s headlines with the latest developments across sectors.

It is 7 am on a chilly Saturday morning in January. A motley group of around 50 people are gathered, in a circle, at the entrance to the beautiful Agara Lake—one of the many natural lakes in Bengaluru. They are taking turns introducing themselves.

Among them is the co-founder of ride-hailing platform Rapido, an HR person from foodtech company Swiggy, a product manager at an edtech startup, the growth head of an AI company, and a CA-turned-angel investor. There is also a youngster from Sikkim exploring opportunities in Bengaluru and a filmmaker-turned-founder of a production house, besides venture capitalists from WaterBridge Ventures and 3one4 Capital.

They are all part of Agara Walks & Filter Kaapi—a community-building initiative that helps people from all walks of life connect with each other over morning walks, meaningful conversations, and piping hot kaapi.

Hailing from a farming family in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, Monika Tiwari grew up witnessing the many challenges faced by the agricultural sector. She discovered the concept of a solar dehydrator, which eventually became the foundation of her business model in a competition at the end of the Yatra.

In December 2022, she founded Khetar, a company dedicated to providing innovative, sustainable agriculture solutions.

WazirX recovery scheme voting tentatively scheduled from March 19-28

Zettai Pte Ltd announced the voting for its Scheme of Arrangement is tentatively scheduled from March 19 to 28 this year.

The company said that this step is crucial in its restructuring process as rebalanced net liquid platform assets will be available subject to the scheme becoming effective. WazirX users can vote via the Kroll Issuer Services platform, with results assessed by Alvarez & Marsal, it added.

The scheme requires approval from a majority of Scheme Creditors and the Singapore Court. If sanctioned, the first token distribution to creditors will occur within 10 business days.

Paytm Money appoints Rajeev Krishnamuralilal Agarwal as non-executive independent director

Paytm Money, a wholly-owned subsidiary of One97 Communications Limited, appointed Rajeev Krishnamuralilal Agarwal as an additional Non-Executive Independent Director on its Board.

Agarwal is also set to serve as a member of the Audit Committee and the Chairperson of the Risk Management Committee and the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee at Paytm Money, the company said.

He brings to the table over 40 years of experience, including a 28-year tenure with the Indian Revenue Services. During his time as a Whole-Time Member of SEBI, he played a pivotal role in driving key market reforms, including the revival package for the mutual fund industry in 2012 and the landmark merger of the Forward Markets Commission with SEBI in 2015.

Additionally, Agarwal currently serves on the Board of One97 Communications (Paytm) and holds key positions as Chairman and Independent Director at Trust Mutual Fund, and as Independent Director at ACC Ltd., Star Health Insurance, UGRO Capital Ltd., and MK Ventures Capital Ltd.

Zscaler appoints Anurup Singhal as the Head of India Commercial Business

Zscaler appointed Anurup Singhal as its Head of India Commercial Business to lead Zscaler's initiatives to secure Indian enterprises in the evolving digital landscape, the company said.

Singhal's diverse experience includes leading Digital Sales for SMB across Asia at Microsoft, and serving as Chief Revenue Officer at 92.7 Big FM, where he gained deep insights into B2B sales and media strategy.

“Our goal is to truly secure Indian businesses by leveraging Zscaler's cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions and promoting the adoption of Zero Trust architecture,” said Singhal.

IPV Ideaschool opens application for third edition of accelerator programme

Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) launched the third edition of its IPV Ideaschool accelerator. Started in January 2024, the mentorship-based programme helps early-stage startups refine ideas, build strong business models, and secure pre-seed funding of Rs 1 crore from IPV, guiding them from concept to MVP in just 8 weeks.

Startups can apply from January 28 to February 15, 2025.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)