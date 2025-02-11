KiranaPro acquires Joper.app to expand AI-powered retail network

AI-powered quick commerce platform KiranaPro acquired Joper.app, a hyperlocal grocery delivery service connecting small kirana stores with customers.

The acquisition is set to enhance the company’s capabilities in vendor acquisition, hyperlocal marketing, and seamless grocery delivery while expanding its service reach, KiranaPro said in a statement.

By integrating Joper.app’s operations, KiranaPro will leverage its strengths in local vendor outreach and customer engagement, it added.

“This acquisition not only strengthens KiranaPro’s presence in the hyperlocal commerce space but also ensures better tech-enabled solutions for local store owners, improving efficiency and customer experience. The move aligns with KiranaPro’s mission to empower small retailers, helping them compete with major quick commerce giants. Sumit's experience and insights on the dynamics of running a retail business in India, which he regularly shares through his Youtube channel, will be an added asset to KiranaPro and the vendors working with us,” said Deepak Ravindran, Co-Founder and CEO, KiranaPro.

Joper.app has since its inception expanded its operations in about 25 cities, including Ranchi, Kolkata, Thane, Vaishali, Jaipur, Noida, and Mysuru.

With the acquisition, Joper.app’s onboarded stores, vendors, and customers are set to shift to the unified ecosystem.

“After this acquisition, Joper.app’s onboarded stores, vendors, and customers will shift to the unified ecosystem.and voice-enabled ordering system," said Sumit Gorai, Founder of Joper.app.

“I am excited to bring my expertise in marketing and vendor outreach to KiranaPro, helping strengthen its presence in the hyperlocal retail space while continuing to support small business owners in their digital journey,” he added.