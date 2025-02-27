Steve Jobs, the visionary co-founder of Apple, was known for his relentless pursuit of excellence, innovation, and creativity. His journey from a college dropout to one of the most influential figures in technology was shaped by a deep curiosity and an insatiable thirst for knowledge. Beyond his expertise in business and design, Jobs was a voracious reader who found wisdom in books that shaped his outlook on life, leadership, and spirituality.

Steve Jobs often credited books for providing him with insights that fueled his unconventional approach to success. In a 2011 biography by Walter Isaacson, Jobs discussed several books that had a profound impact on his life and decision-making. Additionally, in a 2021 YouTube video Book Xp, more details emerged about the books that influenced his thinking.

Below are four books that Steve Jobs recommended, each offering invaluable lessons for achieving success and personal growth.

Books recommended by Steve Jobs

1. Zen Mind, Beginner's Mind by Shunryū Suzuki

A book that deeply influenced Jobs' philosophy, Zen Mind, Beginner’s Mind introduces readers to the principles of Zen Buddhism. It emphasises the importance of maintaining a "beginner's mind"—a mindset that is open, free of preconceptions, and always ready to learn. Jobs was fascinated by Zen principles and even practiced meditation, which he credited with helping him cultivate focus, clarity, and simplicity in both life and design. This book is a must-read for those looking to embrace mindfulness and develop a fresh perspective on challenges.

2. Diet for a Small Planet by Frances Moore Lappé

This book shaped Jobs' views on health and sustainability. Diet for a Small Planet highlights the environmental impact of food choices and advocates for a plant-based diet. Jobs, who followed a strict vegetarian diet for most of his life, resonated with the book’s message of mindful eating and ethical consumption. The book teaches an important lesson: the way we nourish ourselves has a direct impact on our well-being and the planet. Success, according to Jobs, wasn’t just about business—it was about making conscious choices in all aspects of life.

3. 1984 by George Orwell

A classic dystopian novel, 1984 explores themes of totalitarianism, surveillance, and the manipulation of truth. Jobs referenced this book when comparing Apple’s approach to technology with that of its competitors. In Apple’s famous “1984” commercial, the company positioned itself as the force of creativity and freedom against the oppressive, controlling systems represented in Orwell’s book. Jobs admired bold, independent thinking, and 1984 reinforced his belief in challenging the status quo.

4. Autobiography of a Yogi by Paramahansa Yogananda

This spiritual classic was one of Jobs’ favourite books. He first read it as a teenager and reread it every year. Autobiography of a Yogi explores the teachings of Indian yogi Paramahansa Yogananda, focusing on meditation, self-realisation, and the pursuit of a higher purpose. Jobs was deeply influenced by Yogananda’s philosophy, and he even arranged for this book to be given to attendees at his memorial service. For those seeking inner peace and a deeper understanding of life, this book offers profound insights into spirituality and personal transformation.

Conclusion

Steve Jobs' success was not just a result of his technical brilliance but also his relentless pursuit of knowledge and wisdom. These five books—spanning Zen philosophy, sustainability, dystopian fiction, spirituality, and personal biography—reflect the principles that guided his life and career. Whether you're looking for inspiration, personal growth, or a new perspective on success, these books offer valuable insights that can help shape your own journey.