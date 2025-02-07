Udemy riding the GenAI wave; Building a fashion brand

Hello,

Everything, if you ask Zomato Co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal. And his new choice of name for Zomato’s umbrella company, Eternal Ltd, holds lofty ambitions for the foodtech firm’s house of brands strategy.

Eternal is expected to comprise the company's food delivery business (Zomato), quick commerce segment (Blinkit), stepping out vertical (District), and B2B arm, Hyperpure. The move showcases the company’s bullish outlook, as Blinkit takes off and its dining-out segment revamps itself after acquiring Paytm’s ticketing business.

Swiggy, meanwhile, is not feeling the Midas touch of the quick commerce boom just yet.

Swiggy’s shares fell 6.29% to Rs 391.75 per share on the NSE—below its listing price—after the company’s loss widened 39% in the third quarter, dragged down by a sharp drop in quick commerce profit margins.

In other news, when it comes to grocery essentials, it’s time to look outside urban centres. In fact, solid rural demand is leading the charge for consumer goods sales lately, helping the sector report a 10.6% sales growth in the December quarter, according to market researcher NielsenIQ.

Lastly, here’s a whodunit that is perplexing state troopers on the other side of the world: a heist, not of gold or art, but of 100,000 eggs from a trailer in Pennsylvania.

Quite the mystery to crack!

Udemy riding the GenAI wave

Building a streetwear brand

Interview

Beyond the fight for AI dominance between ChatGPT and DeepSeek, generative AI is quietly making its way into classrooms.

Online learning and teaching platform Udemy too is riding the GenAI wave. It offers instructor-led courses and regional language options for local learners, all while leveraging AI to enhance learning experiences. President and CEO Greg Brown tells YourStory more about the company’s plans.

Keep learning:

Brown highlights that the platform continues to see “strong signals in the enterprise (segment)” when it comes to upskilling, much of which is driven by India—a key market.

On the enterprise front, Udemy has over 17,000 customers on its platform, with around 300 being large enterprise customers in India. These include Infosys, Bosch Global Software Technologies, Air India, Hyundai Mobis, AMIDC Automation Technologies, and Hexaware Technologies, among others.

Udemy’s competitors include Coursera, upGrad, Simplilearn, Great Learning, Eruditus, LinkedIn Learning, Skillshare, Pluralsight, edX, and Udacity.

<Funding Alert>

Startup: Nua

Amount: Rs 35 Cr

Round: Pre-Series C

Startup: Infinity

Amount: $1.9M

Round: Pre Seed

Startup: Fitspire

Amount: $1M

Round: Pre Series A

Fashion

In India, the streetwear scene is crowded with brands, including The Souled Store, Bewakoof, Urban Monkey, Newme, and Bonkers. Amid this stiff competition, Ludhiana-based Burger Bae, a direct-to-consumer streetwear brand, is carving its name in the segment with its trendy designs encompassing bold graphics and unique patterns.

Key takeaways:

Burger Bae—founded in 2019 by Rohan Kashyap, Janvi Sikaria, and Ojasvee Kashyap—offers affordable fashion items. Its product SKUs include 80% essentials—T-shirts, bottoms, cord-sets, and hoodies—and the remaining 20% are Instagram-worthy, statement pieces, like tops and dresses.

The brand has recently secured Rs 2 crore in funding from three Shark Tank India “sharks”—Kunal Bahl, Anupam Mittal, and Aman Gupta.

Burger Bae manages its manufacturing in-house in Ludhiana, ensuring strict control over quality and pricing. Sustainable practices, including recycling wastewater and maintaining ethical supply chains, are also imperative to the brand.

News & updates

Rate cut: The Bank of England cut interest rates on Thursday as it halved its growth outlook for this year and said a jump in inflation will prove temporary, while two officials unexpectedly voted for an outsized rate cut.

Wall Street banks saddled with debt from Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover of Twitter sold large chunks of the loan package to investors on Wednesday, allowing a number of lenders to exit one of the toughest acquisition financings in recent years. Uncertainty: Canadian plane maker Bombardier said it would delay offering financial guidance for the coming year amid uncertainty over the impact of potential tariffs planned by the new Trump administration in the US.

Answer: Euclid.

