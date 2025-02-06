Zomato Ltd has changed its company name to Eternal Ltd, Co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal shared in a statement on X.

"When we acquired Blinkit, we started using “Eternal” (instead of Zomato) internally to distinguish between the company and the brand/app. We also thought that we would publicly rename the company to Eternal, the day something beyond Zomato became a significant driver of our future. Today, with Blinkit, I feel we are there. We would like to rename Zomato Ltd., the company (not the brand/app), to Eternal Ltd," stated Zomato CEO, Deepinder Goyal.

Eternal is expected to comprise the company's food delivery business (Zomato), quick commerce segment (Blinkit), stepping out vertical (District), and B2B arm, Hyperpure.

It has received shareholder approval to change the corporate website from zomato.com to eternal.com. It also plans to change its stock ticker to ETERNAL from ZOMATO.

"Eternal is a powerful name, and to be honest, it scares me to my core. It is a tall order to live up to. Because ‘Eternal’ carries both a promise and a paradox," said Goyal in a statement.

The move comes as the company sees growing stability in its food delivery segment while its quick commerce business, Blinkit, takes off. Zomato has also flagged a bullish outlook on revamping its dine-out and stepping out vertical, particularly fast-tracked by the company's acquisition of Paytm's online ticketing arm.

The topline for its B2B arm Hyperpure nearly doubled in Q3 FY25 while its quick commerce and going-out business more than doubled year-over-year. During the same period, its core food delivery business, operated under the Zomato brand name, grew just 17% over the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

However, it is difficult to make a like-for-like comparison here as the food delivery business is more mature and significantly more penetrated than others. However, a general slowdown in food delivery has been consistent with the company, as it reported slower sequential growth over the past three quarters.

(The copy was updated with additional information.)