Former Airtel global CEO Vani Venkatesh joins Delhivery as chief business officer

Logistics service provider ﻿Delhivery﻿ today said it had appointed Vani Venkatesh as its chief business officer, with effect from 28th Feb 2025.

Vani brings in over two decades of experience across industry verticals, having served companies like Airtel, McKinsey, Unilever and Abbott Nutrition in leadership roles.

She previously served Airtel in various management roles including CEO for global business, CEO for the Delhi NCR region, chief marketing officer and CEO for their retail business. She has also served as a board member at Nxtra by Airtel and Bharti Telemedia Ltd., and has represented Airtel on the boards of global leadership forums.

In her new role at Delhivery, Vani will lead Delhivery’s key business units including the core transportation businesses (Express parcel and Part-truckload) and the supply chain services division, in addition to the client servicing and marketing functions.

"I am excited to join Delhivery and be part of an organisation that has redefined the logistics industry in India. I look forward to working with Delhivery’s talented management team and leading the mandate to grow the business," she added.

"Vani is a seasoned leader with experience across world-class organizations. Her experience of running a complex business in a dynamic market environment will strengthen our management team enormously," said Sahil Barua, Managing Director and CEO.

Recently, the company has entered quick commerce with an under-two-hour delivery service for brands looking to fulfill the increasing demand for faster order deliveries by consumers.

Launched first in Bengaluru, Delhivery said its new service has already started processing over 300 orders daily, demonstrating strong early demand for the offering.