Logistics service provider ﻿Delhivery﻿ on Thursday launched Rapid Commerce—an under-two-hour delivery service for brands looking to fulfill the increasing demand for faster order deliveries by consumers.





Launched first in Bengaluru, Delhivery said its new service has already started processing over 300 orders daily, demonstrating strong early demand for the offering.





The service will address the needs of brands across categories, including beauty and personal care, apparel and fashion, electronics and accessories, which traditionally relied on standard ecommerce delivery timelines to reach consumers within hours of receiving an order on their platforms.





It will also enable D2C, retailers, and ecommerce brands to offer significantly faster delivery times, improving customer experience on their platforms.





"With Rapid Commerce, leading D2C brands can create a superior direct experience and greater control over customer loyalty. Brands can provide consumers faster access to a vast catalogue of products at efficient costs by using our network of shared in-city Rapid Stores," said Ajith Pai, Chief Operating Officer at Delhivery.

In August 2024, the third-party logistics unicorn launched dark stores and in-city delivery services for ecommerce companies to capitalise on the surging demand for faster delivery services in India. Rapid Stores, Delhivery's dark store network, will be for 2-4 hour deliveries and not for 15-20 minute ones.

Delhivery plans to expand the Rapid Stores offering across other metro cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad in the coming months.

Earlier this month, the logistics unicorn had allotted 7.71 lakh equity shares under its various employee stock option (ESOP) schemes. The company informed the bourses on December 8 that its shareholders approved the allotment of 7,71,269 equity shares with a face value of Rs 1 each fully paid up against the exercise of vested options.