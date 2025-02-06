Phenom, an AI firm specialising in HR, has acquired EDGE, a resource management and talent mobility platform based in Bengaluru.

This deal will strengthen Phenom’s workforce intelligence solutions for the professional services sector and global capability centers (GCC), adding EDGE as the sixth key acquisition to its Intelligent Talent Experience platform portfolio, it said in a statement.

“In the face of rapidly developing AI innovations, organizations must level up their workforces to remain competitive,” said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO and Co-founder of Phenom. “Intelligence and automation empower HR teams to provide phenomenal experiences at scale, and the EDGE acquisition adds tremendous value to better serve professional services companies and global capability centers.”

The firm plans to double its workforce over the next two years across its offices in Hyderabad, Vizag, and Bengaluru, with further expansion into additional locations in the country.

The company stated that the acquisition adds advanced resource planning capabilities to its platform, which is tested by several professional services organisations and global capability centers (GCCs). This would expand Phenom’s ability to offer industry-specific talent solutions and support companies in executing workforce planning at scale.

“Phenom has been on our radar for several years due to their focus on AI and talent intelligence for a variety of HR applications across different industries,” said Sharath Hari, Vice President at the Everest Group analyst firm. “This acquisition is a logical next step to support their verticalization strategy.”

Phenom’s AI-powered platform helps employers streamline hiring, onboarding, development, and retention. It connects candidates, employees, and HR teams, offering various solutions such as Phenom X+ Generative AI, Career Site, Talent CRM, Automated Interview Scheduling, Workforce Intelligence, and Career Pathing.

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany, and the United Kingdom.