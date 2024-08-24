Role of interactive dashboards in enhancing HR decision-making

In a highly digitised world, nobody imagined that there could be a human side to technology. Whether delivering a humanised experience to employees or listening to them with empathy and predicting their behaviour—all can be done without human interference.

Ever since the use of artificial intelligence (AI) has exploded, the possibilities in the corporate world have captured great imaginations globally. As per recent stats, around 62% of employees use chatbots for HR-related issues, while 92% of HR departments direct new employees to chatbot interactions to automate their onboarding process.

As part of formulating an impactful talent strategy, organisations focus on deploying HR technologies to deliver exceptional employee experiences. Subsequently, it helps them change their perspective towards their employees by configuring employee journeys, connecting regularly, and personalising interactions.





Having said that, several intriguing insights are unveiled as part of organisations continuing to build their tech capabilities.

Continuous engagement to improve EX

The present dynamic workplace demands more than just recognition and promotions. Organisations that listen to their employees and understand their experiences are more likely to succeed and stay competitive.





HR tech tools—embedded with interactive dashboards—help talent managers reach out to their employees throughout their journey while cultivating a culture of empathy and personalised experience.

Employees are no longer just a resource post the pandemic. It’s not just about hearing them but engaging with them at a personal level. With augmented summarising and extracting of insights from AI-based interactions, talent managers are empowered to make proactive and informed decisions. This approach fuels employee productivity and boosts employee satisfaction and retention.

Understanding sentiments throughout the journey

In a fast-evolving business landscape, organisations have adopted AI to automate processes across departments, of which talent acquisition tops the list with 64%, followed by learning and development (43%) and performance management (25%).





This demonstrates how automating employee interactions and understanding employee sentiments throughout their journey is instrumental in fostering a motivated and engaged workforce.

In an employee's lifecycle, there are several stages—onboarding, promotions, and tenure completion—where there is a need to listen to them closely and respond effectively.





Talent managers can ensure continuous engagement and gain valuable insights into their employees' experiences, sentiments, and preferences by automating reach-outs. It allows organisations to proactively address concerns before they escalate, keeping their team retained and driven. Investing in employee sentiment analysis only strengthens the organisation’s culture and sustenance.

Also Read How women are driving growth in the HR technology sector

Post exit engagement

When an employee leaves, they carry feedback valuable to an organisation. Typically, a detractor speaks negatively about a company to at least six other people, making it more important for talent managers to pay attention to employees leaving.





Talent managers can address the underlying issues and retain their existing workforce by identifying patterns and behaviours through constant data analysis and monitoring.





Automating gathering feedback from employees on their exit period allows talent teams to identify areas that need improvement. When an organisation knows the concerns associated with their employees, they can create an effective retention strategy and implement healthy work practices.





It helps them improve their retention and also makes the employees more likely to return or become brand advocates for the organisation.





Recently, tech giants Google, Adobe, Accenture, Microsoft, etc., have implemented exit survey automation tools to gather insights to enhance employee experience, which results in a significant reduction in turnover, an increase in former employees rejoining the company, and better attraction of talent.

What’s next?

The future of HR functions looks revolutionised from today. Talent managers will spend significantly less time on administrative tasks. With the help of automated listening and analytics tools and real-time monitoring, they can make their employees feel heard and valued. It will lead to a more inclusive, positive, and productive work environment—imperative for an elevated employee experience and sustained business success.

Vishal Chopra is the Founder and CEO of Umwelt.AI.