Quick commerce major ﻿Zepto﻿'s 10-minute food delivery service, Zepto Café, has surpassed 75,000 daily orders, just over two months after the launch of its dedicated app in December, according to CEO Aadit Palicha.

This comes just four weeks after the platform crossed 50,000 daily orders per day, reflecting 50% month-on-month growth, said Palicha in a LinkedIn post.

“Four weeks ago, I put out my 2nd Zepto Café update when we hit 50,000 orders/day. Today, we've hit 75,000 orders/day! 50% month-on-month growth. Customer love is strong, the economics are working, and the team is fired up. Many more milestones to go,” said Palicha’s LinkedIn post.

Previously, in an X (formerly Twitter) post, Palicha noted that the platform was launching over 100 new cafés each month and had already been clocking over 30,000+ orders per day.

Originally part of Zepto’s quick commerce app, Zepto Café was launched as a standalone app to capitalise on the surging demand for 10-minute food delivery.

The 10-minute food delivery space is heating up, with Zepto competing against major rivals such as Zomato-owned ﻿Blinkit﻿ and ﻿Swiggy﻿, which have launched their own rapid food delivery offerings. Swiggy Bolt and Accel-backed Swish have further intensified competition, prompting Zomato to explore similar services.

To strengthen its leadership in this space, the company recently elevated Shashank Shekhar Sharma to CXO for Zepto Café.