Zomato's Deepinder Goyal wants to work with AI wizards

Zomato's Deepinder Goyal is looking to work with business leaders who treat AI as their second brain.

"I am looking to work with business and product leaders who have already started using AI as their second brain," said Zomato Co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal in a post on X.

I am looking to work with business and product leaders who have already started using AI as their second brain. If you are the one, please write to me at [email protected]



PLEASE include the phrase "I have a second brain" in the subject line. — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) February 4, 2025

This is not the first time that Goyal has reached out on X for applications. In November last year, he announced an opening for the role of chief of staff, which garnered over 10,000 applications.

The role came with no salary for the first year, along with a clause (which was later removed) to donate Rs 20 lakh to the company's Feeding India initiative.

Zomato, which banned the use of AI-generated images in restaurant menus and promotional materials last year, differs in its AI strategy from its peer Swiggy.

In November 2023, Swiggy offered an AI-powered menu makeover to enable restaurant partners to use AI to validate, enhance and perfect restaurant menu images. The feature enhances the quality, aesthetics and background of the image.

Swiggy has also launched an AI-driven product to make decision-making a fun and effortless process. Its neural search enables users to search using conversational and open-ended queries and receive recommendations tailored to their specific needs.