Zomato’s Chief of Staff role garners over 10,000 applications in just 24 hours

A day after ﻿Zomato﻿ co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal announced an unconventional opening for a Chief of Staff (CoS), the role has already received over 10,000 applications.

The surge in applications reflects a diverse mix of financial backgrounds, which Goyal categorised them as those who have all the money, those who have some of the money, those who claim they don’t have the money, and those who genuinely don’t have the money.

In a follow-up post on X, he stated that the application inbox will close at 2 PM IST on Thursday.

Update: @zomato now delivers food directly to your train coach at over 100 railway stations, thanks to our partnership with @IRCTCofficial. We’ve already served 10 lakh orders on trains. Try it on your next journey! pic.twitter.com/gyvawgfLSZ — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) September 13, 2024

On Wednesday, Goyal shared a post on X that he is looking for a Chief of Staff, but with a unique catch: the candidate would receive no salary for the first year. Instead, the selected individual would be required to pay Rs 20 lakh as a donation to the company's Feeding India initiative.

"Second year onwards, we will start paying you the usual salary (definitely more than Rs 50 lakh, but something we will only talk about at the start of the Year 2," he added.

Goyal outlined his expectations for the role, stating, "Someone who is hungry, with common sense, empathy, and little experience (no conditioning/baggage), down to earth, with zero entitlement, willing to do the right thing even if it displeases others, has Grade A communication skills, and most importantly, a learning mindset," he said.

He further said the job will offer 10 times more learning than a two-year degree from a top management school as the candidate will work with top CXO and stakeholders in consumer tech.